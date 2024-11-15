Sharjah: In an age where data and advanced tech reign supreme, the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) brought together experts and innovators for a dynamic session on how authorities are implementing the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The session How Does Information Translate into Knowledge That Has an Impact on Markets, held in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Command and the Sharjah Economic Development Department, shed light on how raw data can be transformed into powerful knowledge to shape markets, foster innovation, and enhance performance using the power of AI.

Key stakeholders heard from Major Dr Essa Basaeed, Head of Data Management Section at the General Department of AI in Dubai Police, about advanced techniques to convert information into actionable knowledge, focusing on ways to align insights with market trends and future demands

“Data is the backbone of modern decision-making. When converted into strategic knowledge, it has the power to shape markets, improve services, and drive innovation,” said Maj. Dr Basaeed, who also shared insights on how Dubai Police has been leveraging AI and data-driven solutions to enhance public services.

Dr Basaeed further elaborated the minor accident reporting process Dubai Police is currently ‘piloting’: “Right now, photos are reviewed by a police officer to determine who is at fault, and then forwarded to the relevant parties. With AI integration, this process will be streamlined, reducing human intervention while still allowing officers to validate when necessary. The system will also assist insurance companies in accurately estimating repair costs, making the entire process faster and more efficient.

“Additionally, we are developing other internal projects, such as the ‘Hot Spot’ system, which uses live data to predict the likelihood of incidents in specific areas. This enables duty officers to focus on high-priority zones before their shifts, optimising patrols and further improving our emergency response times, which are already widely recognized for their efficiency.”

Earlier this June, the Dubai Police General Command announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) systems into 29 administrative operations across various departments.

The Sharjah Economic Development Department also highlighted how data analysis fosters economic resilience and growth. Representatives emphasised the need for institutions and businesses to embrace a data-first approach in order to stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets.