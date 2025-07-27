Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has collaborated with DOO, Bahrain’s leading artificial intelligence customer experience company, established by two of the university’s own entrepreneurial graduates – Mohamed Alkhabbaz and Ali Altoblani. This collaboration reflects AUBH’s continued commitment to empowering alumni-led ventures and embracing forward-thinking technologies that align with the Kingdom’s national digital transformation strategy.

The collaboration facilitates the deployment of advanced, AI-driven support across AUBH’s digital platforms, enabling faster response times, elevating user satisfaction, and greater operational efficiency. Leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, the system can intelligently analyze inquiries and deliver accurate, tailored responses that reflect the specific needs and expectations of users.

Mr. Wiliam D. Hurt, chief Operating Officer at the American University of Bahrain, commented: "This collaboration serves as a compelling example of how our graduates are turning academic knowledge into impactful, future-focused ventures. DOO represents the kind of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit we strive to cultivate at AUBH, and we take great pride in this collaboration, which reflects the strength of our academic offerings in technology and reinforces our role in empowering Bahrain’s next generation of digital leaders.”

Mr. Hurt affirmed that AUBH’s commitment to its graduates extends well beyond their academic journey, emphasizing the university’s ongoing support to their continued growth and celebrating their entrepreneurial achievements, and added, "The integration of DOO’s advanced AI solutions into AUBH’s academic and administrative frameworks represents a progressive step in our digital transformation efforts, and we aim to foster similar collaborations with other alumni-led enterprises, recognizing them as proud ambassadors of AUBH’s mission and the transformative education it delivers."

Mr. Mohammed Alkhabbaz, Co-Founder of DOO, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, and commented, “DOO views this collaboration with the American University of Bahrain as the culmination of a journey marked by dedication and perseverance, one that began during our time at the university—an environment that nurtured our ambitions dreams from the very start. This collaboration is a meaningful opportunity to give back to the institution that helped shape our path, by delivering advanced AI solutions that will support AUBH’s ongoing growth and ensure it remains aligned with the rapid pace of digital transformation.”