Artura adds advanced aerodynamics, ultra-light supercar engineering and blistering electrified power to Dubai Police fleet

V6 twin-turbocharged hybrid petrol engine produces the highest power-to-weight ratio of any V6 on the market, with ability to run in pure EV mode

The Dubai Police has announced the addition of the McLaren Artura to its patrol fleet as part of a strategic collaboration with McLaren Dubai, Performance Tuning L.L.C. part of the Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda Group. The next-generation hybrid supercar from McLaren, the Artura adds exceptional, yet efficient performance to the Dubai Police fleet with its advanced aerodynamics, ultra-light supercar engineering and blistering electrified power from the twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.



The partnership aligns with the UAE’s commitment to enhancing collaboration between Government entities and the private sector, and will see the impressive McLaren Artura join Dubai’s world-famous fleet of patrol cars.



Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police – Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, emphasized the Dubai Police's commitment to cultivating partnerships with the private sector, commenting: "This strategic cooperation between the Dubai Police and McLaren Dubai, part of the Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda Group, a renowned Emirati company, continues a strong tradition of beneficial collaboration between the UAE’s public and private sectors in pursuing civil unity and social cohesion. The McLaren Artura is an ideal example of the state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional performance in vehicles deployed by Dubai’s Police Officers in their mission to ensure public safety.”



Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, said: “We are extremely proud to be joining the illustrious Dubai Police fleet with the McLaren Artura, adding the McLaren Artura’s immense performance and class-leading efficiency to bolster the operations of Dubai Police in upholding public security and ensuring road safety. We look forward to supporting the Dubai Police with the Artura’s efficient performance throughout this collaboration, thus demonstrating our deep commitment to this valued partnership.”



Efficient Performance

McLaren Automotive pioneered hybrid technology to offer the ultimate performance in road cars with the iconic McLaren P1TM and Speedtail hypercars. Artura represents the pure distillation of this collective expertise and experience to create the next generation McLaren.



It is a plug-in hybrid and an ultra-light supercar that transitions between petrol and electric power in a seamless and programmed way to make the absolute best of both. When the power of petrol and electricity are combined, Artura produces a stunning 680PS – with the E-Motor adding up to 95PS and 225 Nm of torque, on demand.



The car is built with an advanced new McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at its core and has a V6 twin-turbocharged hybrid petrol engine along with an eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor. Weighing in at 50kg less than a V8, it produces the highest PS/litre per KG of any V6 on the market.



The revolutionary supercar inherits every attribute of a McLaren. With a trademark McLaren cockpit and advanced driver focus, the Artura offers unparalleled driving dynamics, lower emissions, faster throttle response, and the ability to run in pure EV mode.



A top speed of 330km/h and acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds make it one of the fastest supercars on the market. At the same time, the Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced, with CO2 emissions of just 104g/km.