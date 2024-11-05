With prices starting at only AED 476, the sale runs until 10th November 2024.

Exclusive benefits include priority entry to events, Q-Fast access, savings on meals and merchandise, and much more.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mark your calendars! Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is kicking off an exciting flash sale on its MUST-HAVE Annual Passes, just in time for the UAE’s outdoor season.

Taking place until 10th November 2024, guests can enjoy 20% off on all Gold and Platinum Annual Passes, with prices starting at only AED 476. This is the perfect chance to get your hands on endless fun and a wide range of exclusive perks. Passholders will receive an extra month of unlimited access, enjoying 13 months for the price of 12. This means extra time to create lasting memories, attend special events, and experience all that the parks have to offer.

Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a family looking for weekend fun, or a fan of cinematic adventure and LEGO®, now is the perfect opportunity to get your Annual Pass in the destinations’ most exciting season and unlock over 130 rides, attractions, and shows. With options for Single Park, Two Parks, and Multi Park passes, you can tailor your experience to explore MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, Real Madrid World, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, and more.

What’s included:

Savings on meals, merchandise, and valet parking

Skip the lines with Q-Fast access at all the popular rides

Early access entry to seasonal events, exclusive activities, live performances

Bonus perks, including discounted entry to other popular attractions in Dubai

The limited-time offer is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to make the most out of Dubai’s top entertainment destinations. Whether you’re treating the family, or gifting friends, this pass guarantees year-round fun, savings, and unforgettable memories.

Claim the discount by November 10th & buy your Annual Passes at the park gate, online at https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/annual-pass, or via the call centre at 800-AMAZING (2629 464).

*Benefits vary based on selected Annual Pass.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises of Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

Real Madrid World (RMW) located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, is the world’s first-ever football theme park with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions, world’s tallest amusement ride and dining venues dedicated to families, Real Madrid fans and theme park enthusiasts.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai’s themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, or Neon Galaxy.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ariana Jeanette Aaron - Current Global

aaaron@currentglobal.com