Real Madrid World to host themed attractions, immersive rides and unique experiences celebrating the winning spirit of Real Madrid C.F.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have revealed the name of the first ever Real Madrid-theme park: Real Madrid World.

Set to open at the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, Real Madrid World will welcome sports fans, families and friends who can look forward to adrenaline-pumping themed attractions, immersive experiences and fan engagement opportunities, celebrating football and basketball the Real Madrid way.

Inspired by the skills, winning spirit and values of the club, guests of all ages will be taken on a timeless journey to experience the past, present and future of the club. Here, guests will come face to face with icons from across different eras and share the passion of some of the heroic comebacks and greatest achievements that have created the legend of Real Madrid, both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid World promises to host new and exciting experiences for guests of all ages, including adrenaline-pumping rides, family-friendly attractions, themed food and dining, as well as unique retail stores featuring a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise, celebrating the club’s history. Real Madrid World will be home to exciting experiences tailored for every thrill-seeker and fan.

A 'world-first' addition to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the theme park will engage sports fans, families, and children, contributing to Dubai's status as a leading tourism destination.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the first theme park destination in the world to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid C.F. Details will be announced soon, including more information on the signature rollercoasters, food and restaurants, official retail stores, and the interactive and virtual skill games that will become part of the new theme park destination.

Fans and the public can now sign up to receive exclusive news and updates on Real Madrid World by visiting www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld and follow Real Madrid World on Instagram @realmadridworlddubai and Facebook @realmadridworlddubai.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Real Madrid World theme park.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the most Instagrammable location in Dubai and is a free-to-enter themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment.

JumpX is the world's largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is also home to the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, this 7-meter-tall structure.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 500 million followers on social media, and is for the fourth year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2022 report, Real Madrid is the strongest football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at http://www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the sixth consecutive year.

