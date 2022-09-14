UAE-Dubai: Amongst the impressive line-up of luxury and lifestyle brands, Dubai Outlet Mall (DOM) will add leading wholesale brand, Notino Gallery, to its expansion drive.

Housing over 300 brands, Notino will offer an extensive range of branded perfumes at amazing prices. Brands available under the label include Hermes, Gucci, Cartier, D&G, Clinique, Elie Saab, Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli and much more.

Speaking of the Dubai Outlet Mall’s latest partnership, Vishal Mahajan, Director of DOM, said: “We have embarked on an ambitious expansion strategy and are always on the lookout for brands that can help us in realizing our vision. We are pleased to sign up with Notino Gallery, and with their presence at our new premises we hope to give our customers a greater retail experience across all touchpoints.”

For more information on the new stores as well as mall promotions, visit https://dubaioutletmall.com/.