UAE-Dubai: Amongst the impressive line-up of luxury and lifestyle brands, Dubai Outlet Mall (DOM) will add leading wholesale brand, Notino Gallery, to its expansion drive.

Housing over 300 brands, Notino will offer an extensive range of branded perfumes at amazing prices. Brands available under the label include Hermes, Gucci, Cartier, D&G, Clinique, Elie Saab, Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli and much more.

Speaking of the Dubai Outlet Mall’s latest partnership, Vishal Mahajan, Director of DOM, said: “We have embarked on an ambitious expansion strategy and are always on the lookout for brands that can help us in realizing our vision. We are pleased to sign up with Notino Gallery, and with their presence at our new premises we hope to give our customers a greater retail experience across all touchpoints.”

For more information on the new stores as well as mall promotions, visit https://dubaioutletmall.com/.

About Dubai Outlet Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall is the first ‘Value’ concept mall in the MENA region. Home to over 1300 of the world’s top premium and luxury labels in 240 stores, the mall is the ultimate value-shopping destination where you can snap up great bargains on most products available, every single day. Dubai Outlet Mall also offers a comprehensive and delicious food and beverage selection in food court, standalone restaurants and cafes. The mall is also home to a huge family entertainment venue as well as a soft kid play area for youngsters. Shuttle bus services, the Outlet Plus Card with extra added value offers, multilingual Customer Service Assistants and interactive use of social network sites are only some of the tourist focused services offered by Dubai Outlet Mall. Dubai Outlet Mall is located at DUBAILAND ® on Dubai - Al Ain Road (Route 66), just 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. The mall is open Saturday- Wednesday 10am - 10pm and Thursday and Friday 10am - 12 Midnight.