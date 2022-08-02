UAE-Dubai: Dubai Outlet Mall, UAE’s first value shopping destination, today announced that Yateem Group will open its doors at the Dubai Outlet Mall expansion in the last quarter of 2022, unveiling a new chapter for the optical brand in the UAE.

With this partnership, Yateem Outlet will further add to the luxury eyewear offerings at Dubai Outlet Mall including high-end labels Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Bvlgari, Tom Ford, Police, Cartier, Tiffany & Co, among others.

Speaking of the partnership, Mathews Jacob, General Manager at Yateem Group, said: “We at Yateem Group have the ultimate responsibility for the care and protection of your eyes and we take our role very seriously. Hence, when it comes to your eyes, we choose nothing but the best. Whether it be our selection of lenses, frames, or sunglasses, whether it be our licensed optometrist, or the service quality offered, we ensure you get the best of the best. We are proud to be associated with Dubai Outlet Mall. We offer our best quality service to all our customers.”

Further adding, Vishal Mahajan, Director of Dubai Outlet Mall, said: “We are pleased to welcome Yateem Group to Dubai Outlet Mall’s expansion and believe they will make an excellent addition to our lineup of leading brands. Their offerings will serve our ever-growing customer base and add to the outstanding customer experiences at Dubai Outlet Mall.”

For more information on the new stores as well as mall promotions, visit https://dubaioutletmall.com/.

About Dubai Outlet Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall is the first ‘Value’ concept mall in the MENA region. Home to over 1200 of the world’s top premium and luxury labels in 240 stores, the mall is the ultimate value-shopping destination where you can snap up great bargains on most products available, every single day. Dubai Outlet Mall also offers a comprehensive and delicious food and beverage selection in food court, standalone restaurants and cafes. The mall is also home to a huge family entertainment venue as well as a soft kid play area for youngsters. Shuttle bus services, the Outlet Plus Card with extra added value offers, multilingual Customer Service Assistants and interactive use of social network sites are only some of the tourist focused services offered by Dubai Outlet Mall. Dubai Outlet Mall is located at DUBAILAND ® on Dubai - Al Ain Road (Route 66), just 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. The mall is open Saturday- Wednesday 10am - 10pm and Thursday and Friday 10am - 12 Midnight.