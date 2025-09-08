Al Ain, UAE — Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Al Ain, located at the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre. This strategic expansion underscores DNI’s commitment to delivering customer-focused insurance solutions and greater accessibility across the emirates.

The Al Ain office will primarily provide Motor Insurance services, offering residents the convenience of securing DNI policies directly at the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre. With this new presence, DNI is further strengthening its distribution network to serve customers where they need it most.

On this occasion, Mr. A.R. Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai National Insurance (DNI), said: “The opening of our Al Ain office marks another significant step in DNI’s growth journey. Following the success of our newly inaugurated branch in Abu Dhabi, we are proud to extend our services to Al Ain, reinforcing our dedication to accessibility, customer service, and innovation.”

He added, “This expansion to Al Ain is part of our broader strategy to be closer to our customers and partners across the UAE. The ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre provides an ideal location to deliver motor insurance solutions with maximum convenience. By strengthening our presence beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are confident in our ability to better serve diverse communities and set new benchmarks for quality and trust in the insurance sector.”

This opening follows DNI’s recent Abu Dhabi branch relocation to United Square Mall, one of the capital’s most prestigious developments. Together, these milestones highlight DNI’s momentum in expanding its presence and enhancing service delivery across the UAE.

With headquarters on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the new Abu Dhabi branch, and now the Al Ain office, DNI continues to consolidate its role as a trusted and versatile multiline insurer. The company offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer insurance products, integrating cutting-edge digital platforms with a customer-first approach.

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a new branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.