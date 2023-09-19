It also aims to strengthen the objectives of Emiratisation and increase the proportion of Emirati employees

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality is participating in the ‘Ru'ya 2023, Careers UAE Redefined’, one of the most significant events for UAE Emirati citizens in employment, education, and training. The exhibition which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Center will run until September 21.

Through its participation, the Municipality seeks to explore job prospects across various fields such as engineering, environmental sciences, information security, and health and safety. Furthermore, it aims to encourage and support Emirati university students to embark on their professional careers, in line with Dubai's Emiratisation goals.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality actively engages in prominent job and training events, aligning with Dubai's Emiratisation strategy. Our key objective is to attract and recruit exceptionally talented Emirati individuals who have the potential to reinforce specialized technical and professional roles related to our work. This is in line with the guidance of our wise leadership in bolstering Emirati representation within our workforce. We are committed to cultivating an innovative work environment to nurture the skills and talents of our national talents. We offer training programs designed to enhance their capabilities and empower their professional growth. Dubai Municipality is dedicated to fostering job growth across diverse sectors and ensuring our readiness for the challenges of the future.”

Wesam Lootah, CEO of Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, stated that the Municipality will showcase several initiatives during the exhibition. These initiatives include the 'Our Staff.. Our Pride' campaign and the launch of training programmes in key areas of work across the Emirate. One such program involves the use of virtual reality to inspect buildings under construction.

In addition, the Municipality will conduct immediate interviews with candidates for the 'Scholarship Program' and members of the 'Pioneers program'. This initiative seeks to provide recently graduated individuals with practical experience in specialized domains within the municipality.

Guide me initiative

The Municipality's participation includes the 'Guide Me' project, which aims to raise awareness among high school students on future job opportunities and the importance of selecting a university major that matches their academic ambitions, in accordance with the UAE's vision and future goals. It also examines the many specializations and fields of work held by individuals within the municipality, as well as their diverse expertise. It also highlights the achievements of municipal employees.

Dubai Municipality recently introduced several training and qualification programs. These include the 'Future Competencies' summer training program in 2023, which aims to recruit and train UAE national university students, and the 'Pioneers program for fresh graduates,' which aims to attract and train Emirati university graduates to help them succeed in their careers.

In collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, the Municipality further launched a number of training programs to qualify and develop leaders at all levels and directions.

