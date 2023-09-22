Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality conducted over 60 immediate interviews for applicants under its 'Future Talents' program for scholarships, and the ‘Pioneers’ initiative for qualifying freshmen graduates. The interviews were conducted during the Ru’ya 2023 careers UAE Redefined Ru'ya, one of the significant recruitment, educational, and training events for UAE citizens hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre between September 19 and 21.



Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: " Through our active participation at Ru'ya 2023, we have taken a proactive approach to evaluate the diverse career prospects within Dubai Municipality's domains. Our aim has been to attract the finest talents and human competencies from the UAE while also nurturing and motivating young Emiratis to embark on their professional journeys. During this event, we successfully conducted over 60 immediate interviews with aspiring candidates for two pivotal programs initiated by Dubai Municipality, ‘Future Talents’ program and the ‘Pioneers’ initiative. These initiatives exemplify the Municipality's commitment to fostering opportunities for university students, enhancing their skills and capabilities, and integrating them into technical and professional roles that support the Municipality's operations."

Future Talents

The ‘Future Talents’ program is one of the leading initiatives launched by the Dubai Municipality this year. It aims to attract Emirati university students from a variety of scientific areas that are required in the labor market that support the Municipality's field of work.

Building regulation and permits, environment, health and safety, public facilities, waste and institutional risks, and asset management, are among the specializations necessary for scholarships under the program.



Pioneers

The ‘Pioneers’ initiative, which aims to qualify and adopt fresh graduates from approved educational institutions, seeks to train and qualify students and offer them skills, abilities, and knowledge in the Municipality's technical and professional areas. It also enables them to gain field experience and direct interaction with workplaces and their surroundings, as well as improve teamwork skills, and foster institutional values such as competitiveness, proactivity, positivity, and collaboration.



The ‘Pioneers’ initiative offers a variety of fields for university graduates, including civic, architectural, electrical, industrial, information technology, sanitation, and environmental disciplines, as well as administrative fields such as human resources, financial management, marketing, and public relations, mass communication and media, law, quality, business management, and administrative sciences. The initiative also covers technical fields such as biotechnology, chemistry science, environmental health, marine environmental science, occupational health science, food safety, nutrition, food industry, and geodetic survey.



Conditions

Dubai Municipality has set various criteria for applicants to its programs and initiatives. Students must be UAE nationals with UAE passports and nationality. They must be in their second and third academic years in one of the qualifying scientific subjects, with a cumulative average of at least 3. The student should not apply for more than one scholarship at the same time, and male applicants must have completed national service.



The ‘Pioneers’ initiative also necessitates that the student be a recent graduate of a higher education institution recognized by the country's official authorities (bachelor’s degree). The candidate must also pass any requisite personal interviews or examinations conducted by the Department of Human Resources and the relevant departments. Fresh graduates must also have completed national and reserve duty or be proven exempt from doing so in accordance with the rules of the Authority of National Service and Reserve.



