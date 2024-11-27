The region’s leading media hub is spotlighting its multinational community of industry giants and start-ups from in5 Media at the event in Abu Dhabi on 26-28 November

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Media City, a cornerstone of the region’s media landscape and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 sector-specific business districts, is spotlighting the power of multicultural creativity at Global Media Congress, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on 26-28 November.

Dubai Media City has fostered knowledge exchange and creativity since its inception more than two decades ago and is the address of prominent international organisations including CNN and Reuters. The vibrant ecosystem is part of TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, which also includes Dubai Production City, home to industry leaders like Dynagraph and Xerox, and content creation hub Dubai Studio City, with prominent players like Discovery Channel and STARZPLAY within its community.

The Media Cluster, comprising Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, has grown over the past year, with customer numbers increasing by 10% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to exceed 4,000 businesses, and a talent pool of more than 40,500 creative professionals.

“Creative talent must actively – and collaboratively – shape our industry’s evolution in the increasingly globalised media landscape,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City at TECOM Group.

“At Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, we are dedicated to creating an exceptional media ecosystem that fosters strategic partnerships with global companies and nurtures talent and entrepreneurship, strengthening Dubai’s status as a global hub for media innovation and creativity. As our presence at Global Media Congress this year reaffirms, we will continue to fortify the creative economy by nurturing globally impactful collaboration.”

At Global Media Congress, Dubai Media City is showcasing insights on the industry’s future and the power of its global community. The district is also spotlighting key findings from its 2024 Digital Creative Economy white paper, unveiled alongside TECOM Group’s Dubai Design District (d3) and launched this September. The region’s leading media community is platforming the AED 27 trillion of growth opportunities in the global digital creative economy by 2030 as identified by the white paper, which has been developed in partnership with Monstarlab and delves into the impact of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, Web3, and virtual reality on the media sector.

Emphasising its commitment to nurturing the next generation of media innovators, Dubai Media City is joined by start-ups from in5 Media, the industry-dedicated vertical of TECOM Group’s in5 entrepreneurship incubator, at the event. in5 Media, based at Dubai Production City, is home to start-ups that represent the cutting edge of media innovation, such as AI Studio and Procreative. Additionally, in5’s Iinfinitty and BitAffix are participating in Innovate Stage & NexTech, an opportunity for start-ups to showcase applications and innovations dedicated to the media industry.

in5 has nurtured more than 1,000 start-ups across its dedicated verticals for the technology, media, design, and science sectors since its inception by TECOM Group in 2013. Funding raised by in5’s start-ups since its establishment has crossed AED 7.8 billion this year.

Dubai Media City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

