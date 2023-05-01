Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties becomes the first developer in Dubai to sign a new registrations process with the Dubai Land Department that simplifies the registration of all sales transactions directly.

An agreement was signed between Majid Saqer Al-Marri - CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Aqil Jaffar Ali, Senior Vice President, DAMAC.

Through the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) introduction of best practices and transparent governance within the real estate sector, DAMAC will now have the advantage of registering the sales transaction from the point of purchase at the developer’s office.

“We are excited to sign this new partnership with DAMAC. As a leading developer in Dubai, we are confident of DAMAC offering support and best practices to property seekers and customers’’ said Majid Al-Marri.

He continued: ‘’At the DLD we are committed to working relentlessly in providing many initiatives that continually improve the quality and time efficient services for customers in the real estate market, and through dedicated partnerships such as these, we will continue to ensure Dubai sustains its position as a world leader in real estate investment, governance and transparency.”

DAMAC Properties has been a constant close ally of the Dubai Land Department’s in its ambitions to support the growth and success of the city. The property developer has been a favorable choice to launch new initiatives and programmes that the Authority introduces over the years, and has worked closely with the Dubai Land Department.

“This new initiative results in faster transactions for our customers. The ease and flexibility of having their registrations streamlined will undoubtedly help further enhance our customer service and satisfaction – which is of imperative value for us,” said Aqil Jaffar Ali.

“Through this agreement, we strengthen our collaborations with the DLD, a relation that continues to grow stronger and richer.

-Ends-

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties: Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

E: niall.mcloughlin@damacgroup.com