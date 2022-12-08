More than 150 drivers from 38 teams will line up in the fourth and final round of the championship this weekend.

Dubai: Twelve UAE-based teams and a record 26 international teams will line up in this weekend’s Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours endurance race as the final round of the Dubai Kartdrome Endurance Championship – powered by ARMotors, comes to a close.

Taking place on 10th and 11th December, the annual 24 Hours endurance race is one of the highlight events on the motorsport calendar in the Middle East region and part of the long-standing Endurance Championship. It will feature more than 150 participants from 38 teams, providing a platform for drivers from around the world to test themselves in a competitive environment as they continue to pursue a professional career in motorsport.

Representing some of the teams behind the wheel will be regular Dubai Kartdrome drivers who have gained vital experience racing in the Sodi World Series.

This year’s race will be the 17th edition to be held at Dubai Kartdrome and is part of the venue’s on-going efforts to support the growth of karting in the UAE and create a clear pathway for people to experience motor racing.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said: “The Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours Endurance Championship has gone from strength to strength since it was first held in 2005 and we are thrilled to be hosting the event again at Dubai Kartdrome.

“The fact that we will have a record of 26 international teams participating signifies how big this championship is and this bodes well for the UAE and the Middle East region when it comes to motorsport. More importantly, it has attracted 12 teams who are based in the UAE and it is wonderful that the UAE will be represented on the track in this crucial event.

“As a motorsport venue, we are determined to create as many opportunities as possible to help the sport grow in the UAE and the region, and karting events such as the Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours Endurance Championship is vital to creating the UAE’s future motorsport champions – in any discipline.

“Last year, we had the pleasure of watching Fernando Alonso in the event following the conclusion of the 2021 Formula One season and he was really impressed by the championship and the quality that he saw so I have no doubt this weekend’s event will be even better as it will be a great opportunity for drivers to hone their skills and gain valuable endurance experience.”

In addition to the overall victory in the final round of the Endurance Championship, teams will be competing in the Corporate, Nations and GCC sub-categories. They will be aiming to add to their points tally from previous rounds in their bid to crowned champions in their respective category.

David Bright, Senior Manager at Dubai Kartdrome, said: “With 38 teams expected for this weekend’s Dubai 24hr, this will be the biggest grid we have ever had for a Dubai 24hr event! Twenty-six teams will be travelling in from around the world to take part, making this a truly international event. Our Nations Cup category will definitely be an exciting category this weekend. On behalf of the team here at Dubai Kartdrome and our title partner Alex Renner Motors we look forward to a great season finale and an exciting 24-hour race!”

