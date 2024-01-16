Dubai, UAE – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE's largest Islamic bank, has launched ‘DIB XTRA’, an offering that will reward customers who open a salary transfer account with the bank. DIB XTRA unveils a unique proposition for both existing and new customers of DIB, coupling a rewarding banking experience with an enticing array of benefits and incentives.

At the heart of this campaign lies the Guaranteed Welcome Bonus up to AED 7,000 which can be boosted by an additional 15% when customers open their account via DIB alt digital banking. This bonus is available to those who choose to transfer their salaries to a ‘DIB XTRA’ Account for the first time.

Moreover, customers who transfer their salary to a 'DIB XTRA' Account will be eligible to enter a lucky draw, giving four fortunate winners the opportunity to win their entire year's salary, with a maximum prize of AED 125,000 each. UAE National customers participating in the campaign will receive an extra entry, boosting their chances of winning this exceptional prize.

All onboarded customers will also enjoy 1-year free access to Buy 1, Get 1 free offers via the TravellerPass App.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “Our top priority is meeting the needs and aspirations of both our existing and new customers. We view this as our central mission, and we are constantly exploring ways to reward them for their trust and loyalty. We firmly believe that a satisfied customer is the bedrock of any successful bank, and that's why we are delighted to introduce this unique salary transfer initiative.”

"We believe ‘DIB XTRA’ will empower our customers to achieve their financial objectives. Whether it's building a secure financial future, saving for significant life events, or investing wisely, we want to be there every step of the way. In addition to providing tangible financial benefits, we are dedicated to delivering top-tier banking experiences. We want our customers to feel supported, valued, and appreciated as they navigate their financial journeys.”

“This initiative also meets a very important aspect of ESG, which is inclusivity, as one of the primary objectives of the campaign is to make it available to all cross-sections of citizens and residents of the UAE.”

DIB remains committed to enhancing the banking experience for its customers, rewarding them in all their interactions and at all touchpoints by meeting their needs with convenience, simplicity, and efficiency.

To learn more about ‘DIB XTRA’, visit www.dib.ae/xtra

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

https://twitter.com/DIBtoday

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

For more PR information, please contact:

Dubai Islamic Bank

Kashif Moosa

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communication

Email: kmoosa@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Karan Narsinghani

Senior Account Manager

Email: knarsinghani@webershandwick.com