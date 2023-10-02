The UAE’s largest Islamic financial service provider selects HPE GreenLake and HPE Aruba Networking to deliver unified user experience, simplified operations, seamless scalability, and comprehensive network security throughout the business

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to modernize their core banking system to deliver improved customer experience and launch new services and digital products. In addition, the deployment of a comprehensive set of HPE Aruba Networking wireless solutions will enhance DIB’s connectivity and mobility capabilities as well as overall network security.

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest in the world. Driven by the bank’s customer-centric approach and its commitment to sustainable digital transformation, DIB aims to instill simplicity and convenience in all their offerings by providing a personal and engaging experience.

“As we aim to become the most progressive Islamic financial institution in the world and align with the UAE Government's vision for innovation and modernized services, we constantly refine our services and develop new solutions, taking into account our customers’ needs throughout their journey with DIB. With this in mind, we're continuously shaping our banking experience to be more intuitive, straightforward, and personalized,” said Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at DIB. “We have dedicated ourselves to provide banking that is simple to understand. Consequently, we set the same standard for all technology we deploy. In partnership with HPE, we are delivering an easy-to-use solution with cloud-experience in a secure and compliant environment. As a result, we're not just enhancing our operational efficiency, but also contributing towards the UAE's economic diversification and industrial transformation.”

One key focus for DIB is to stay highly agile, delivering optimal solutions, whenever and wherever needed. To ensure this kind of agility, flexible and easily scalable IT as well as broad visibility across the estate is needed, so the bank can quickly respond to the constantly evolving business requirements. This will enable DIB to optimize internal operations and processes and predict future resource requirements as they grow.

“We are proud to support DIB in their efforts to provide the highest standard of customer experience,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, managing director for UAE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With HPE GreenLake and the HPE Aruba Networking secure Wi-Fi platform, DIB will boost their ability to offer customers unique services, by providing their employees with the tools, seamless connectivity, and compute they need to strengthen collaboration between the teams. This will drive long-term efficiency and growth for the bank as they create new satisfying experiences.”

With the HPE GreenLake for Aruba services, DIB will be able to centrally manage its network with ease and comprehensive oversight. HPE Aruba Network Edge Services Platform (ESP) is a cloud-native architecture that offers automated network management, integrated edge-to-cloud security, and predictive AI-powered insights.

About HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake is HPE’s portfolio of cloud and as-a-service solutions, delivering the cloud experience wherever the apps and data live. HPE GreenLake services can run on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities, and connect to public cloud. In its third fiscal quarter of 2023, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $1.3 billion, a growth of 48% from the prior-year period in constant currency. HPE GreenLake has 27,000 unique customers, powers more than 3.4 million connected devices and manages more than 20 exabytes of data with customers worldwide. These organiz­­­ations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 75bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

