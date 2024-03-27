Africa, Angola – Dubai Investments Park (DIP) Angola marks a significant leap forward in its development journey as it announces the inking of a pivotal contract for Phase 1A Infrastructure Development with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), one of the leading international civil engineering firms operating in Angola. This milestone underscores the project's commitment to establishing itself as an innovative 2,000 hectare unique and premier integrated mixed-use residential, commercial and industrial hub in Angola, Africa.

CHEC will serve as the main contractor for Phase 1A infrastructure works, including roadworks, storm sewer system, water systems, and electrical systems with a contract duration spanning 10 months.

“Phase 1A infrastructure works represents a crucial foundation for the overall success and sustainability of DIP Angola and lays down the framework for attracting further investment, businesses, and industries to the region. By providing essential road networks, water systems, and electrical infrastructure, DIP Angola creates an environment conducive to economic activity, job creation, and revenue generation for the local community and the broader Angolan economy. By partnering with a reputable firm, DIP Angola demonstrates its dedication to quality, efficiency, and the long-term success of the project”, said Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investments Park.

DIP Angola’s properly planned roadworks and storm sewer systems will not only ensure smooth traffic flow but also mitigate the risk of flooding, enhancing the overall livability of the area. Adequate water and electrical systems are fundamental for residential, commercial, and industrial activities, ensuring that residents, businesses, and industries have reliable access to essential utilities.

"With a rich portfolio of successful projects in Angola and a proven track record of expertise in infrastructure development, we are honored to be chosen as the main contractor for Phase 1A infrastructure works at DIP Angola. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging our expertise and resources to contribute to the development of Angola's infrastructure landscape. We are confident that our team's dedication to excellence and our collaborative approach will ensure the successful delivery of high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of DIP Angola and its stakeholders”, said Xiaoying Hao, Southern Africa Division, General Manager, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.

DIP Angola's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its eco-friendly practices. By investing in robust infrastructure, the project promotes sustainable development by minimizing environmental impact, optimizing resource utilization, and promoting resilience against future challenges such as climate change.

Developed by Dubai Investments International Angola, DIP Angola’s Phase 1A infrastructure works marks a major milestone and a significant step forward in DIP Angola's journey towards establishing itself as a premier destination for mixed-use development in Africa.