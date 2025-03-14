Total income for 2024 reached AED 4.66 billion, driven by strong performance across the real estate and the investment segment

Rental income increased to AED 1.05 billion, accounting for 22.6% of total income, fuelled by sustained high occupancy levels at Dubai Investments Park and acquisition of new assets by Al Mal Capital REIT

Robust demand for real estate projects resulted in AED 1.03 billion in property sales, an increase of AED 201.8 million

Total assets grew to AED 22.10 billion as of year-end 2024, up from AED 21.44 billion in 2023

In line with the commitment to shareholder value, the Dubai Investments board proposes a cash dividend of 18% (AED 0.18 per share) for 2024

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced a net profit before tax attributable to shareholders of AED 1.3 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, compared to AED 1.07 billion during the same period last year, marking a 21% increase.

The Group’s total income grew to AED 4.66 billion, mainly driven by the sale of properties amounting to AED 1.03 billion due to strong demand for real estate projects and efficient execution of the Danah Bay project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and higher rental income due to occupancy levels maintained in DIP and acquisition of additional assets in Al Mal Capital REIT.

Dubai Investments’ total assets grew to AED 22.10 billion by the end of 2024, up from AED 21.44 billion in 2023. The Group’s equity attributable to owners stood at AED 14.11 billion. With a net debt to total attributable equity ratio of 21.9%, the Group continues to maintain strong liquidity levels, underscoring the Group’s robust financial position and resilience across economic cycles.

In line with its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has proposed a cash dividend of 18% (AED 0.18 per share) for the year 2024, reinforcing Dubai Investments' focus on enhancing shareholder returns while maintaining a strong financial position and sustainable growth trajectory.

Commenting on the full-year results, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “Dubai Investments’ strong financial performance in 2024 has laid a robust foundation for sustained expansion and long-term growth. Dubai Investments remains focused on accelerating growth by actively evaluating investment opportunities across MENA and other regions, exploring strategic divestments, and assessing select Group companies for potential IPOs. These initiatives align with the Group’s vision to enhance market presence, maximize shareholder value, and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

Future Outlook

The Group will launch several mixed-use real estate projects in the UAE whilst remaining focused on timely execution of projects in hand. The Group anticipates strong growth and remains optimistic about the real estate sector. The construction of the Group’s Violet Tower project is progressing steadily, supported by healthy off-plan sales and remaining on track for completion by Q4 2026.

A key priority is the continued expansion of the Al Mal Capital REIT portfolio, reinforcing its role as a reliable source of stable cash dividends.

With a long-term vision for impact-driven investments, Dubai Investments is strengthening its footprint in the healthcare, education, financial services, artificial intelligence, and business services sectors. The Group remains committed to nurturing and scaling investments in these essential industries, reinforcing its role in supporting community development and regional economic progress.

A disciplined approach to portfolio optimization remains a priority. The Group continues to monitor and reassess non-core assets, ensuring an agile and efficient investment strategy that strengthens market presence and drives sustainable growth in the years ahead.

With a strategic and forward-looking approach, Dubai Investments remains well-positioned to navigate evolving market dynamics, strengthen its competitive edge, and drive sustainable value creation.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,956 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends.

Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .