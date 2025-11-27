Second Conference of Hosting Countries to take place on 28 November at UNHRD in Brindisi, Italy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Humanitarian, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), will convene the Second Conference of Countries Hosting the World’s Humanitarian Hubs on 28 November 2025 in Brindisi, Italy, coinciding with the 25th Anniversary of UNHRD.

The high-level meeting will bring together representatives from the 11 countries that host the world’s humanitarian hubs, alongside senior officials from international organizations, governments, and private sector partners, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation, coordination, and innovation in global emergency preparedness and response.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Dubai has long recognised that effective humanitarian response depends on strong global collaboration and shared responsibility. This conference reflects Dubai Humanitarian’s commitment to supporting the international humanitarian community by strengthening partnerships between host countries and major humanitarian hubs, and by helping build a system capable of responding to crises with greater efficiency and sustainability.

We look forward to the discussions and outcomes of the conference. As the Secretariat, and as the world’s largest and pioneering humanitarian hub, Dubai Humanitarian will continue to champion cooperation and work tirelessly to better serve people in need.”

For her part, Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, added: “The 2nd Conference of Countries Hosting the World’s Humanitarian Hubs reflects a growing global commitment to act collectively and responsibly. It also highlights the UAE’s significant and innovative role, as Dubai Humanitarian began the journey in 2023 to establish a network of humanitarian hubs and cities. Our world today requires timely adjustments, and by advancing the Global Safety Net, we can ensure that humanitarian response becomes faster, smarter, and greener, harnessing global reach for lasting local impact.”

A central theme of the conference is the advancement of the Global Safety Net, a goodwill alliance uniting the world’s humanitarian hubs and their host countries to strengthen global emergency preparedness and response. Another key area of focus will be the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, a digital platform offering real-time visibility into the availability and movement of relief supplies. Adopted in Italy, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates so far, the platform enhances operational transparency, improves coordination, minimizes duplication, and reduces the environmental footprint of humanitarian operations.

Delegates will also examine ways to integrate sustainability into humanitarian logistics from adopting low-emission transport and eco-friendly packaging to leveraging data and technology for climate-resilient operations.

Lastly, building on the outcomes of the inaugural conference hosted by Dubai Humanitarian and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the margin of COP28 in 2023, the Brindisi edition will focus on strengthening global partnerships and information-sharing (SDG 17), promoting innovation and sustainability in humanitarian supply chains, addressing climate and digital challenges affecting emergency response, and reinforcing cooperation between host countries and humanitarian organizations.