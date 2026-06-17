More than 500,000 surplus inventory items were transformed into meaningful gifts during the Season of Wulfa, including clothes, home goods and accessories.

Donations from 65+ partners diverted 125+ tonnes of waste from landfills, supporting key national sustainability agendas.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding today announced that the third edition of its flagship philanthropic initiative, Gift It Forward, distributed more than 500,000 repurposed items, reaching over 23,000 beneficiaries across the UAE. The annual programme, organised in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), champions the circular economy by repurposing surplus inventory donated by Dubai Holding and leading UAE businesses into gifts for those in need.

Aligned with the Season of Wulfa, Gift It Forward reinforced Emirati values of generosity and community. More than 65 partners contributed to the programme, amassing items worth over AED 22 million – surpassing the total value of items distributed in 2024 and 2025 combined. Donations included brand-new clothing, accessories, stationery, home goods and more.

With each edition, the programme has expanded to deliver greater positive impact across the nation. Items were distributed to blue-collar workers, People of Determination, orphans, students, taxi drivers and low-income families, representing diverse low-income communities carefully identified with outreach partners.

This year’s substantial donations reflect the initiative’s positive environmental impact. Gift It Forward diverted more than 125 tonnes of material from landfills and avoided 62,000+ kgs of CO2 emissions.

“Gift It Forward’s success is the product of cohesive, collective action,” said Huda Buhumaid, Group Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding. “With more than 65 partners joining us this year – our largest collaboration yet – we surpassed all previous benchmarks, from items donated and beneficiaries reached to waste avoided. This third edition underscores Dubai Holding’s commitment to philanthropy that delivers tangible, long-term value for our communities and the environment. It’s proof that united we are stronger and can create more meaningful impact – for the UAE and all those who call it home.”

With the conclusion of this edition, Gift It Forward has demonstrated progressive social and environmental impact. Since 2024, the initiative has distributed more than 939,000 repurposed items to over 49,000 beneficiaries across the UAE. The extensive philanthropic effort represented an estimated AED 43 million in inventory donated from 85 partners.

Furthermore, the initiative has diverted approximately 241 tonnes of material from landfills and avoided more than 119,000 kgs of CO2 emissions since its inception. This directly supports national agendas such as the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041.

Gift It Forward brought together businesses across the UAE, including Dubai Holding brands Jumeirah and Dubai Retail, with Azadea Group, Apparel Group, Alshaya Group, Centrepoint, Homes r Us, Al Gurg Group, L’Occitane en Provence, THE GIVING MOVEMENT, brands4u, Max Fashion, Napco National, Modhesh and many more. The Surpluss, a UAE-based climate-tech start-up, joined as execution partner, introducing a digital platform to enhance donation logistics, traceability and environmental transparency for partner organisations.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at The Apparel Group, said, “The outstanding impact Gift It Forward has made through this single edition underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing complex societal and environmental challenges. Dubai Holding has created an inspiring platform that connects local businesses to drive tangible change. It’s also a powerful reminder of the role homegrown brands like ours play in supporting long-term social and ecological resilience. In a world where surplus exists alongside genuine need, initiatives like this are practical solutions to bridging that gap."

This year, donations were distributed at 35 marketplaces organised at 17 locations across the Emirate to reach those most in need. The marketplaces, designed like immersive pop-up style shopping experiences, enabled beneficiaries to select items for themselves and their families. To date, Dubai Holding has hosted a total of 78 marketplaces in 40 locations, expanding the programme’s physical footprint in the UAE.

More than 2,000 employees from Dubai Holding and participating businesses dedicated over 19,000 hours volunteering at the marketplace events this year. Volunteers also completed a circular economy training module, fostering broader awareness and behavioural change around responsible practices. The programme supports a culture of volunteering in the workplace, with more than 4,300 total volunteers since its launch in 2024.

To learn more about Gift It Forward, visit the website: giftitforward.dubaiholding.com.

For further information, please contact:

Malaika Fernandes

Senior Manager – Sustainability Communications

Dubai Holding

Malaika.Fernandes@dubaiholding.com

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

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