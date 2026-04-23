In a show of support for Emirati entrepreneurship, Dubai Holding becomes the first commercial customer of the Rover by GoGravity, one of Hatta Wadi Hub’s founding SME partners

The Rover is a fully electric, all-terrain vehicle designed and assembled entirely on-site in Hatta by GoGravity, embodying the spirit of homegrown innovation and sustainable enterprise that lies at the heart of Hatta Wadi Hub

• The purchase reinforces Dubai Holding’s commitment to local SME development, creating real commercial pathways for locally led businesses to grow, scale and contribute to Dubai’s sustainable tourism economy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, announced today the acquisition of the first commercial batch of Rovers from GoGravity, an Emirati-founded adventure technology company based at Hatta Wadi Hub. The Rovers will be deployed across Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub, expanding the destination’s adventure offering, while supporting Dubai Holding’s commitment to local SME development and the advancement of sustainable, eco-friendly mobility across its tourism and hospitality portfolio.

Established by Dubai Holding in 2018, Hatta Wadi Hub was built as a platform for Emirati entrepreneurship, with all businesses at the destination owned and operated by local founders from the Hatta community. Today, more than 24 SMEs operate across the hub, spanning adventure activities, hospitality, food and beverage and technology. GoGravity has been part of the destination since its inception, growing from a single Zorbing activity into a portfolio of seven adventure experiences, a coffee shop and curated food offerings.

The Rover is GoGravity’s latest innovation: a fully electric all-terrain vehicle engineered to navigate Hatta’s rugged mountain terrain. Designed and assembled entirely on-site at Hatta Wadi Hub and carrying the Made in UAE designation, the Rover is available for commercial sale in three configurations RWD, AWD and GT each purpose-built for off-road performance. By purchasing the first batch for use across Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub, Dubai Holding will integrate the locally made vehicle into the destination’s guest experience, enabling visitors to explore the natural landscape of Hatta in an environmentally responsible way.

The purchase is part of Dubai Holding’s broader agenda to support local SMEs across its portfolio of destinations, providing homegrown businesses with access to commercial opportunities within the Group’s network. It also aligns with Dubai Holding’s environmental sustainability agenda, promoting zero-emission mobility solutions at Hatta Resorts and reducing the destination’s environmental footprint in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Roudi Soubra, Vice President of Asset Management, Dubai Holding, said: “Hatta Wadi Hub was designed from the outset to be a platform for local entrepreneurs, and GoGravity is a powerful example of what that model can deliver. The Rover is a ‘Made in UAE’ product, developed by an Emirati team from within our own destination, that is now ready for commercial scale. Purchasing the first batch for Hatta Resorts is a natural step, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the SMEs that make our destinations distinctive, while advancing our sustainability agenda through electric mobility.”

Ahmed Ali Albedwawi, Co-founder of GoGravity, said: “What started in Hatta as a local idea has grown into a proudly UAE-built innovation, and we are pleased to have delivered the first batch of Rovers to Hatta Resorts. Dubai Holding’s support has been instrumental in enabling this journey, providing a platform for SMEs to develop and scale while contributing to the destination’s evolution. Custom-designed to meet operational requirements, the Rovers introduce a zero-emission, low-noise mobility solution that enhances the visitor experience, supporting the advancement of eco-tourism. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership as we continue to innovate and deliver experience-led solutions.”

The Rover is now available for public purchase. For more information, visit www.gogravitytech.com. To plan a visit to Hatta Resorts, visit www.visithatta.com.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Dubai Holding Asset Management , which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors. Dubai Holding Hospitality , which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment , the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN. Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy. Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.x.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding

For Further Information:

Dubai Holding

Brunswick Group

dubaiholding@brunswickgroup.com

About GoGravity

GoGravity was founded in 2018 in Hatta by two visionary Engineers Emirati brothers, Khalifa Albedwawi and Ahmed Albedwawi. It was born from a dream to redefine what outdoor adventure means in the region. Combining their engineering expertise with a spirit of creativity, they have designed every attraction to deliver thrilling experiences with seamless safety and smooth operation.