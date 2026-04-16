New partnership embeds mortgage solutions into the homebuying journey, enhancing buyer confidence and supporting the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate market

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Real Estate and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce integrated mortgage financing solutions for off-plan residential developments across Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties.

The partnership marks a significant evolution in the off-plan homebuying journey in Dubai, enabling eligible customers to access tailored mortgage solutions from the initial stages of their off-plan purchase. By embedding structured financing directly within the sales process, the initiative provides early-stage clarity on affordability, competitive rates, and a more seamless path from booking through to handover.

Available to both UAE residents and non-residents, subject to approval, the initiative is designed to enhance transparency and reduce uncertainty for buyers, while supporting responsible and sustainable growth across Dubai’s real estate sector.

Going beyond traditional developer-led payment plans, Dubai Holding Real Estate will integrate Emirates NBD’s mortgage offering into its customer journey across its portfolio of premium developments. Buyers who secure mortgage pre-approval during the off-plan stage will benefit from greater financial certainty and improved liquidity planning throughout the construction period.

The partnership also reinforces Dubai’s long-term urban and economic ambitions, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to enhance housing accessibility and support a resilient, well-regulated property market.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve as a global benchmark for growth and investment. In partnership with Emirates NBD, we are enhancing the way off-plan homes are purchased by embedding structured mortgage solutions directly into the customer journey. This creates a more structured and predictable pathway for buyers throughout the development lifecycle.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Holding Real Estate to advance how off-plan homes are financed in Dubai. By introducing structured mortgage solutions earlier in the homebuying journey, we are giving customers greater financial clarity and confidence at the point of decision. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling sustainable homeownership, while strengthening transparency and responsible lending across the UAE’s real estate market.”

According to Dubai Land Department data, Dubai recorded over 270,000 real estate transactions valued at AED 917 billion in 2025, with off-plan properties accounting for more than 70% of residential transactions. This partnership is expected to further strengthen market confidence and support continued demand for high-quality residential developments across the emirate.

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About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bursonglobal.com

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com