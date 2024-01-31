In line with the Dubai Holding Sustainability Strategy, challenge focuses on fostering responsible consumption and production practices in alignment with the UN SDG 12

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a global investment holding company operating in 13 countries, is now accepting applications to its 'Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge’, inviting global innovators to share scalable and impact-driven solutions addressing critical sustainability challenges in the UAE. The challenge is open for submissions starting today until Sunday 31 March 2024.

The pioneering challenge aims to support entrepreneurial talent to develop future-focused sustainability solutions that can help in driving a circular economy in the UAE and accelerate its path towards net-zero. Spearheaded by Dubai Holding, the initiative is implemented in collaboration with TECOM Group’s in5 business incubator.

Open to global innovators and scale-up companies worldwide, ‘Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge’ provides an opportunity to submit sustainability solutions in the form of either a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), service, process or a combination, with a particular emphasis on fostering responsible consumption and production practices in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12. This includes areas such as economic circularity, resource efficiency, supply chain sustainability, waste reduction and consumer education.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said: “As a socially responsible business that operates For the Good of Tomorrow, sustainability is at the forefront of our operations across Dubai Holding. Our unwavering commitment to deliver positive impact and shape a better future for all our stakeholders is grounded in a steadfast dedication to sustainable innovation. Through initiatives such as the Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge, we actively pursue transformative opportunities to strengthen our contribution to national sustainability agendas, including reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to reduce its environmental impact, as well as cementing our position as a catalyst for meaningful change in the UAE and beyond."

“This challenge offers a valuable platform for impactful collaboration with global innovators who share a commitment to implement scalable solutions to help create a better, more sustainable and inclusive future for all. We look forward to seeing the innovation the applicants will no doubt showcase and working alongside side them to provide the vital guidance and support to bring their solutions to life,” Buhumaid added.

The winner and runner-up of the ‘Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge’, expected to be revealed in May 2024, will be selected following a rigorous evaluation process and will receive a comprehensive rewards package. This includes access to TECOM Group’s in5 business incubator, and a nominal cash prize for each. The winner will have the exclusive opportunity to implement the solution through a pilot programme with Dubai Holding and will receive tailored mentoring by industry experts from across the Group. In addition, the five finalists will have the opportunity to attend an investor pitch day to showcase their innovations to key industry stakeholders.

To ensure equal opportunity and access for all participants, there are no registration fees for application submissions. For further information or to submit an application to the ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ Challenge, please click here.

For further information on the eligibility criteria, application process and frequently asked questions, please visit the dedicated challenge webpage here: bit.ly/3Hwa3YO

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of five leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others; and Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s investment strategy, and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally. Focused on long-term and sustainable value creation, it has investments in Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar and others.

