Dubai, UAE — Dubai Health continues to build on its "Patients First" promise with the launch of Blue Café, an initiative to improve autism care for children. Leveraging the expertise and resources within Dubai Health, the platform offers learning resources and funds research initiatives dedicated to improving autism care. Designed to be a ‘living lab’ within the community, the Blue Café is also an interactive space and supportive environment where parents and caregivers can connect, share experiences, and learn from each other.

Introduced initially as a clinical consultation program at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, it is understood that a recent diagnosis can be overwhelming for families, often leaving them feeling uncertain and isolated. Now, under Dubai Health, the initiative aims to elevate autism care for children through active participation in the community and harnessing the inherent benefits of the integrated academic health system. Learning experts within Dubai Health have developed concise, research-informed content on a wide range of autism care topics, delivered in a user-friendly microlearning format. These bite-sized pieces of knowledge make it easy for families to fit learning into their busy schedules. The website will also host webinars, translating the latest research insights on autism into practical care strategies for families. Beyond information, the platform also provides a safe and supportive online community forum – a virtual space for families to connect, ask questions, and share valuable insights with one another.

Connecting families, Sharing Knowledge, Transforming Care

Looking ahead, Blue Cafe is brewing something special. In the coming months, a physical café in Dubai will open its doors, offering a welcoming space for families and caregivers to gather. All proceeds from this cafe will directly fund research initiatives dedicated to improving autism care.

Speaking on the initiative, Professor Nabil Zary, Senior Director of the Institute of Learning (IOL) at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine in Health Sciences (MBRU), said, “Blue Cafe was born from a desire to support the well-being of children with autism. We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind living lab, combining the power of research with real-world experiences from the community. Thanks to generous donor support, we can establish a physical cafe, ensuring the project's financial sustainability and continued impact.”

Chosen to align with the global recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, the color blue is symbolic and associated internationally with autism awareness, signifying calmness, understanding, and stability.

Visit bluecafedxb.org to explore the online learning resources and join the Blue Café community forum.