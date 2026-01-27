The District is the new Home of Gold, creating a unified trade and retail ecosystem that supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The launch includes the announcement of the world’s first Gold Street, a landmark initiative to be revealed in phases.

Dubai, UAE – In a landmark moment for the region’s gold and jewellery industry, Ithra Dubai has officially launched Dubai Gold District, a purpose-built destination designed to elevate Dubai’s position as the world’s leading destination for gold and jewellery trade. The launch of Dubai Gold District marks a new phase in Dubai’s development as a global centre for retail, commerce, and trade. Developed as a unified destination, the District brings together the full gold and jewellery value chain in one location, spanning retail, bullion, wholesale trade, and investment. By consolidating these activities, Dubai Gold District strengthens Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most trusted global destinations for gold.

The District was unveiled in the presence of H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai; and HE Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant to the Secretary General of the Dubai Free Zones Council, and Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra Dubai, joined by long term traders from across the District. The unveiling marks a significant milestone for the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, reinforcing the District’s role in shaping the future of the global gold and jewellery trade.

The launch also reflects the UAE’s continued role as a leading global trading nation for gold and precious metals. In 2024–25, the country exported approximately USD 53.41 billion worth of gold, with major trading partners including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong and Turkiye, positioning the country as the world’s second-largest physical gold trading destination.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated that the announcement of Dubai Gold District marks a pivotal milestone for global trade and commerce, offering investors and market participants unparalleled access to one of the world’s most active and trusted gold trading hubs. He noted that the initiative firmly strengthens Dubai’s position as a global gateway for gold and jewellery trade and as an integral part of the global trading ecosystem.

“With the launch of Dubai Gold District, we are advancing a significant new chapter in the city’s gold and jewellery landscape. By uniting heritage, scale, and opportunity, the District brings together a significant and diverse ecosystem of traders, investors, retailers, and global brands, serving shoppers and visitors across international markets and key global trade corridors” Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The launch of Dubai Gold District represents a defining moment in our city's evolution as a global destination for commerce, culture and tourism. Guided by visionary leadership and aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, this transformative development elevates our standing as one of the world's leading centres for gold and jewellery trade whilst creating compelling new experiences for visitors and residents. Gold is deeply woven into the cultural and commercial fabric of Dubai, symbolising our heritage, prosperity, and enduring spirit of enterprise. Through this landmark destination, we not only celebrate that legacy but also reimagine it for a new era shaped by creativity and sustainability. This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration between our public and private sectors and underscores the collective ambition of our partners and stakeholders in positioning Dubai at the forefront of global innovation and excellence. As we continue to diversify our tourism and retail landscape, Dubai Gold District will play a pivotal role in attracting international visitors, driving investment, and reinforcing our reputation as the best city in the world to visit, live and work in.”

As Dubai’s new ‘Home of Gold’, the District unites the full spectrum of gold and jewellery activity under one destination. It is home to a wide range of established global and regional gold and jewellery brands, offering exceptional variety, quality and value for buyers, traders and investors.

What sets Dubai Gold District apart globally is the unmatched diversity of its audience, bringing together one of the world’s widest mixes of buyers, traders, and consumers within a single destination. In 2025 alone, the District welcomed shoppers from more than 147 nationalities, reflecting Dubai’s unique position as a truly global marketplace for gold and jewellery.

A landmark feature of Dubai Gold District will be the world’s first Gold Street, a street constructed using gold, created as a distinctive attraction for tourists and visitors to the District. Further details will be revealed in phases.

The District comprises more than 1,000 retailers across gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics, and lifestyle categories. The retailer mix includes established jewellery flagships such as Jawhara Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Al Romaizan, and Tanishq Jewellery, with Joyalukkas announcing plans for a 24,000 square foot flagship, set to be its largest in the Middle East.

Dubai Gold District also contributes to Dubai’s wider retail and tourism offering. The destination is supported by more than 1,000 guest rooms across six hotels, providing convenient access for international visitors, buyers and trade partners. The introduction of Big Bus routes into the District in 2025 enhanced the District’s accessibility and appeal to tourists, strengthening its role as a destination for gold and jewellery shopping.

About Dubai Gold District:

Dubai Gold District is the world’s new epicentre for gold and jewellery trade and shopping, offering a globally trusted destination for consumers, visitors, and the international gold community. Developed by Ithra Dubai, the District connects the historic Gold Souk to a modern, world-class ecosystem that unites traders, investors, retailers, artisans, and customers under one powerful vision, the true Home of Gold.

Our mission is to establish Dubai Gold District as one of the most unique and influential gold and jewellery destinations in the world; a place where business, retail, and community come together to shape the future of gold. Anchored by six leading hotels, vibrant retail and dining experiences, and tax-back-enabled shopping, Dubai Gold District redefines how the world shops and trades gold. It is home to a thriving community of over 10,000 people who work, live, and engage daily across the District and an ever-growing network of gold and jewellery businesses.

With direct connectivity through Al Ras and Gold Souq Metro Stations and close proximity to Dubai’s Cruise Terminal Mina Rashid Port, the District is easily accessible for both residents and visitors, reinforcing its role as a global destination for trade and tourism.

With origins in Dubai’s gold trade of the early 20th century, Dubai Gold District transforms a historic commercial hub into a world-class destination where heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation converge, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for gold and jewellery excellence.

About Ithra Dubai:

Ithra Dubai is a pioneering real estate developer wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), mandated to shape the future of urban destinations in Dubai and beyond. With a bold vision to enrich cities and elevate lifestyles, Ithra Dubai delivers world-class mixed-use developments that integrate commercial, residential, hospitality, and cultural experiences at scale.

The company is behind some of Dubai’s most transformative projects, including One Za’abeel and the Dubai Gold District, iconic landmarks designed to redefine global benchmarks in architecture, innovation, and integrated living. Ithra Dubai is committed to delivering sustainable, human-centric environments that inspire connection, drive economic growth, and reflect the city’s ambition as a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation.

Built on a foundation of excellence, transparency, and forward thinking, Ithra Dubai continues to shape destinations that serve generations to come.

For more information, visit www.ithradubai.com