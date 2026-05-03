56% increase in average daily trading value compared to last year to exceed AED 1 billion during the first quarter of 2026 to reach AED 1.03 billion

48% year-on-year total traded value increased to AED 61 billion

43% increase in net profit before tax to AED 193.3 million during the first quarter of 2026

36% increase in total consolidated market revenues to AED 253.1 million during the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher trading activity and liquidity levels

The market attracted 20,702 new investors during the first quarter, 79% of whom were international investors

Institutional investors accounted for 70% of the total value traded, while foreign investors contributed 54%

Market capitalization reached AED 897 billion by the end of March 2026

Dubai Financial Market PJSC (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, recording a strong start to the year, supported by strong trading activity, high liquidity levels and investor engagement. This performance underscores the DFM's continued attractiveness as an international capital destination and reflects the depth and resilience of Dubai's capital markets.

During the quarter, the average daily trading value exceeded the AED 1 billion mark, reaching AED 1.03 billion compared to AED 663 million during the same period last year, recording a year-on-year increase of 56%. The total value of traded increased by 48% to AED 61 billion, compared to AED 41 billion last year, reflecting the continued depth and breadth of market activity.

DFM attracted 20,702 new investors during the quarter compared to 19,366 during the same period last year, 79% of whom were from outside the UAE. Foreign investors contributed 54% of the total value traded, while institutional investors accounted for 70%, confirming the market's continued attractiveness to a diverse and distinguished investor base. The market capitalization reached AED 897 billion by the end of March 2026.

DFM's consolidated revenues during the first quarter of 2026 amounted to AED 253.1 million, compared to AED 186.5 million during the same period in 2025. Revenues included AED 171.9 million from operating income and AED 81.2 million from investment returns and other income.

Net profit before tax was AED 193.3 million, compared to AED 134.9 million in the same period last year, while total expenses (excluding tax) reached AED 59.8 million, compared to AED 51.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Commenting on DFM's performance, H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said: "DFM delivered a strong performance during the first quarter, as trading levels and investor participation reflect a strong and ongoing confidence in Dubai's capital markets. Exceeding the AED 1 billion mark is an important milestone that underscores the growing depth and liquidity of the market, while at the same time reflecting its expanding presence and growing importance internationally."

"This performance is underpinned by Dubai's strong economic fundamentals, strong position as a global financial hub, and the continuous development of an efficient and transparent market infrastructure. The continued participation of institutional and international investors also reflects the high level of confidence in the Souq platform and the long-term vision of Dubai's capital markets."

"We continue to focus on strengthening the DFM's role within the emirate's financial ecosystem by expanding market access, deepening liquidity levels, and supporting the development of more interconnected capital markets globally."

Market Performance

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) recorded strong momentum in trading during January and February, with the market's general index reaching 6,774 points on February 9, 2026, before closing the quarter down by 10.1%, impacted by weaker market conditions during the latter part of March. However, trading activity remained strong throughout the period, supported by continued engagement across different investor classes, along with good liquidity levels.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "The first quarter of 2026 demonstrated resilience and depth in market activity, with liquidity levels increasing significantly compared to last year, with an average daily trading value of AED 1.03 billion and total trade value reaching AED 61 billion, supported by strong participation from institutional investors and individuals, both local and international."

He added: "The DFM continued to perform efficiently and stably, supported by a diversified investor base and continued international engagement. Our priority remains to enhance market access, develop infrastructure, and expand opportunities for exporters and investors. The performance of the first quarter underscores the strength of the fundamentals of Dubai's capital markets and the market's ability to continue to support long-term growth and development."

DFM continues to focus on enhancing market access, expanding its investor base, and developing infrastructure that supports Dubai's position as a leading global financial hub. The fundamentals supporting liquidity growth, trading activity and international participation remain strong, putting the market in a position to build on the momentum achieved during the first quarter.