Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its transformation plans, Dubai Festival City Mall revealed an all-new line up of first to market brands set to be launched this winter. Given the year-on-year increase in visitor numbers and a growing appetite for novel experiences, the mall announced 95% GLA (gross leasing area) occupancy across over 332,000 sq. ft. and 400 stores, alongside having recorded a footfall of 23 million last year.

“Despite significant changes in the retail sector, such as the rise of e-commerce and shifting consumer behaviours, the demand for in-person shopping experiences remains strong. For years now, we have stirred several firsts for the city. We continue to lead with unique offerings, and this latest positioningis a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation,” said Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate.

The mall is home to over 400 outlets, including the UAE’s first IKEA, two hypermarkets, renowned fashion brands from ACE to Zara, a rich selection of cafés and restaurants, and vibrant entertainment offerings. Set against the unique waterfront location at the heart of the city, Dubai Festival City Mall continues to offer a dynamic mix that goes beyond retail, dining and entertainment to cover memorable experiences for all kinds of visitor.

Tapping into audience preferences, Dubai Festival City Mall has over 30 new stores in the lineup for 2024, out of which 24 are first to market, occupying a GLA of 200,000+ sq.ft.

Bringing new brands to the region

Recently, Market Island – the largest food hall in the Middle East opened its doors, boasting a foodie hotspot to look out for at the ground floor, nearby some of the city’s much-loved fashion and lifestyle brands. Perfect for a refreshing dine out with your favourite folks after a shopping spree, the expansive dining concept spanning over 70,000 sq.ft. features over 16 first to market offerings with a significant presence from renowned international brands. Beyond first-to-marketbrands, Dubai Festival City Mall is also investing in building unique, innovative stores for some of the city's favorite names. Recently unveiled, Jijil, Bueno, Pull & Bear, and Monkeys Everywhere feature expansive spaces and the latest collections, catering to shoppers who seek something truly distinctive.

Upcoming additions in the fashion space include Calliope and Okaidi for the little ones; as well as Faiz Couture, Tanjim, Key Town, Cotton Collection, Jules & Juliette for shopaholics and fashionists.

For those looking to step up their beauty routine, Russia's leading cosmetics retailer L'Etoile recently opened its flagship store with over 1000+ brands all under one roof. The global iconic tech brand HONOR also opened its new store at the mall. Not just that, popular Italian restaurant chain – Ilforno, popular American fast-casual restaurant, Wayback Burger, and Kafu Coffee will also add to the vibrant gastronomy scene at Dubai Festival City Mall.

“To remain at the forefront of retail innovation, strategic partnerships and fresh concepts are crucial. ‘Shopping for Growth’ by Strategy& sheds light on the region’s annual retail sales slated to grow to USD 300 billion by 2028. It reveals master plans and diversified retail approaches as key success enablers, especially for wider economic development and quality offerings for tourists and residents alike. This is important for any urban retail destination and is a top priority for us. Reflecting on our history of pioneering initiatives, such as introducing IKEA and early community malls, we remain committed to reinventing the retail experience and driving growth in this new era. By continuing to introduce exclusive brands and experiences, we reaffirm our role as a pioneer in the evolving retail landscape,” added Hayssam.

