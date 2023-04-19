Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is excited to announce the eagerly anticipated arrival of Joe & The Juice, the widely celebrated Danish café brand. The new addition is now open at the mall’s Festival Square, becoming the chain's seventh establishment in UAE and further expanding the mall's diverse array of F&B offerings.

Renowned for its creative blends and exquisite flavors, customers can expect to find all their favorite items at the new outlet, such as “Joe's Green Mile” juice, a mix of broccoli, spinach, apple, avocado and lemon, and the “Pick Me Up” juice with strawberries, bananas and apples. Vegan shakes like “Blue Magic”, blending blue spirulina, avocado, protein, dates, lemon and oat-coconut milk, will also be available alongside the viral hit, the “Tunacado” sandwich.

In addition to its enticing F&B menu, the new outlet promises spectacular views of IMAGINE show, the awe-inspiring, multi-sensory laser, light and water extravaganza, making it the perfect spot for a quick meal or a relaxed gathering with family and friends.

Commenting on Joe & The Juice's opening at Dubai Festival City Mall, Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls, said: “We wish a warm welcome to Joe & The Juice to the vibrant dining scene at Dubai Festival City Mall. This renowned international brand has a reputation for its innovative offering and trendy vibe, which perfectly aligns with the dynamic and contemporary spirit of our mall. We continue to expand our F&B line-up to cater to all tastes and preferences.”

Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Group, the premium restaurant operator brining the venue to the region, said: “A key location for us as it opens doors to a whole new customer base, we are thrilled to partner with the Al-Futtaim Group and bring Joe & The Juice to Dubai Festival City Mall. Marking our seventh store in the UAE, we at the Lavoya Group are committed to expanding our presence and continue providing our customers with the exceptional experiences they have come to love at our outlets. This is another significant step forward in our growth story as we aim to bring Joe & The Juice to more people across the UAE and beyond.”

Located on the Ground Floor at Festival Square, Joe & The Juice's new outlet at Dubai Festival City Mall will be open from 8am to 11pm on weekdays and 8am to 12am on weekends.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Joe & The Juice:

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark, by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy-eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high-quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambience makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice strongly believes in leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience and utilises its Joe Loyalty app to create personalised offerings. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimising its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions. To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit www.joejuice.com.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com