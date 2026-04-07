Dubai, UAE – Tokinvest, the Dubai-based real-world asset platform regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), today announced that it is launching a tokenised product in Dubai that references a global real estate asset. This marks a significant milestone for both the company and Dubai’s evolution of tokenised property markets.

At a time when global markets continue to search for more efficient, transparent and alternate forms of capital formation, Dubai is continuing to build for the future. Through the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the regulatory clarity of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai has created one of the first credible frameworks capable of supporting real-world asset tokenisation at scale.

The Tokinvest product references a multi-tenant UK build to rent property asset with an aggregate value of approximately AED 40 million. The transaction represents an important step in bringing institutional-grade international real estate on-chain through a regulated framework built in Dubai.

The launch demonstrates how that vision can move from policy into practice: connecting high-quality global real estate assets with a modern, digital capital markets infrastructure under clear regulatory oversight.

Scott Thiel, CEO & Co-Founder of Tokinvest, said:

“Dubai has created the regulatory foundations for a new era of capital formation. What VARA and the UAE have built is not just a framework for digital assets, but the beginnings of a global hub for on-chain finance backed by real-world assets.”

“It is exactly why I moved to Dubai and why we established Tokinvest as a regulated issuer and broker in the UAE. We believed the future of capital formation would be built in a jurisdiction willing to combine ambition, regulatory credibility and global relevance - and Dubai has done exactly that.”

The product is significant not only for Tokinvest, but for the global real estate sector and Dubai’s leading role in it. Global demand for tokenised real estate continues to grow as investors and asset owners seek better access, greater efficiency, ownership structures and new distribution channels beyond traditional market infrastructure. Dubai’s regulatory architecture is now placing the UAE at the centre of that shift.

As a regulated VASP, Tokinvest’s first product which references offshore real estate reflects the growing role of Dubai as a launchpad for international asset origination, structuring and distribution.

John Heath, Director, Great Hampton Street Button Works, said:

“This project brings together the enduring value of a historic UK property asset with the forward-looking financial infrastructure now emerging from Dubai. It is a powerful example of how real estate can be made more globally accessible through tokenisation, while still being anchored in a credible, regulated environment.”

“For us, this is not only about one property. It is about participating in a new model for how quality real estate assets can connect with international pools of capital.”

The Great Hampton Street Button Works was originally constructed in 1872 as a button factory and has since been restored and converted into 29 residential apartments, preserving its Grade II listed heritage while creating a high-quality residential asset in one of Birmingham’s best-known districts. The transaction brings a heritage-rich UK property into a modern, regulated on-chain issuance framework from Dubai.

The product is part of Tokinvest’s wider strategy to originate and support regulated tokenised real-world asset opportunities from Dubai, across real estate and other asset classes, using blockchain-based infrastructure to modernise the way capital is formed, distributed and serviced.

As the UAE continues to invest in the infrastructure of the future, tokenisation is increasingly becoming part of that story. It’s a practical evolution in how ownership, investment access and capital markets may operate in the years ahead.

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering platform that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Headquartered in Dubai, Tokinvest holds a Cat1 ARVA Issuance and Broker Dealer licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), enabling it to issue, broker, and manage tokenised real-world assets across property, private credit, and alternative investments. www.tokinvest.capital

About Great Hampton Street Works

The former Button Works Factory at 80–82 Great Hampton Street, Birmingham, is a Grade II Listed Building situated within the Jewellery Quarter Conservation Area. The late 19th-century building features a Victorian Gothic façade by architect H. R. Yeoville Thomason. Its conversion to residential use was approved following detailed consultation with Birmingham City Council, Historic England, The Victorian Society, and AB Heritage, with a Heritage Statement confirming that the works result in very low negative impact to the building's heritage significance.

Risk Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. BREI Tokens are virtual assets. Capital is at risk. Returns and liquidity are not guaranteed. Tokinvest is regulated by VARA in Dubai. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions.

Media enquiries

Heather Dale

Tokinvest

communications@tokinvest.capital

www.tokinvest.capital

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or financial promotion, and should not be relied upon as investment, legal, tax or regulatory advice. Any issuance, offering or availability of tokenised assets remains subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements, eligibility criteria and formal documentation.