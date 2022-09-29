At the 8th annual ceremony for The Trazees Awards held on 16th August in San Diego, California, Dubai Duty Free was named “Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East.”

Organised by FXExpress Publications Inc., the awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) conference where it announced the winners for the 2022 The Trazees Awards.

Voted by the readers of Trazee Travel, Global Traveler’s sister online publication, is the resource for travelers aged 25–40 for tips, reviews and the latest travel trends.

Dubai Duty Free came out top in the online readers survey conducted between December 14, 2021 to May 1, 2022.

Commenting on the award, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, “We are delighted to receive The Trazees Awards for “Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the second time and I would like to thank all the online readers who voted for Dubai Duty Free. This award recognises all of our team's efforts to provide a world-class shopping experience to a wider customer base, including the millennial travelers.”

Trazeetravel.com conducted a survey of its readers for the best in many categories important to the millennial travel market (under 40 years of age). The survey was conducted online at trazeetravel.com and email, with only those questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions completed were counted. Those with less than 50 percent answered were discarded.

In 2018, Dubai Duty Free won The Trazees Awards for “Favorite Duty-Free Shop” and “Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East.”

