Dubai Duty Free, one of the world’s largest single airport retail operators, has officially been recognised by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), as the world’s first Autism Certified airport retailer.

The Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by IBCCES, acknowledges the operations comprehensive staff training and commitment to providing an inclusive and more welcoming shopping environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive customers. This milestone is part of a broader city-wide initiative that has also made Dubai a Certified Autism Destination. It also follows in the footsteps of Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines, which became the first airport and airline, respectively, to receive this recognition.

Over 4,800 Dubai Duty Free employees across different airport concourses/terminals and back offices have successfully completed training to assist individuals on the autism spectrum, enabling them to shop more comfortably. Remarkably, this was achieved with an incredible 98.76% completion rate in just 26 days.

Commenting on the recognition, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi said, “It is an honour to receive this certification from IBCCES. This milestone is a testament of our commitment to delivering inclusive service to our diverse customer base. It aligns with Dubai Duty Free’s broader efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusivity across our operations. This achievement reinforces the organisations belief that travel should be a safe and welcoming experiences for everyone.”

Joining Mr. Cidambi at the awarding ceremony in September at Dubai Duty Free head office in Ramool

As part of its certification, Dubai Duty Free will be implementing comprehensive autism-friendly service practices across its retail locations that aim to support passengers and customers with autism and other hidden disabilities. The initiative incorporates global best practices and focuses on empathy, respect, and flexibility for individuals with sensory sensitivities or developmental differences. As part of the initiative, Dubai Duty Free has adopted the internationally recognised ‘sunflower symbol’, which identifies individuals with hidden disabilities.

“These practices are a significant step in making Dubai Duty Free a more inclusive and supportive space for all travellers. We are happy to introduce measures that not only foster awareness but also provide meaningful support to individuals and families navigating hidden disabilities,” added Mr. Cidambi.

Dubai Duty Free encourages all travellers and customers to look out for the sunflower symbol and support a culture of compassion and understanding within the travel retail environment.

Key features of the autism-friendly initiative include awareness and identification, transaction support, staff standards and communications and operational consistency. As part of this initiative, Dubai Duty Free frontliners will wear sunflower pins on their uniform to signify their readiness to assist customers with hidden disabilities. Dedicated counters across retail areas will also display the sunflower symbol, providing clear visibility and easy access for those requiring extra support. Additionally, a sensory kit will be available for travellers wearing a sunflower lanyard, which discreetly indicates the need for additional assistance. To ensure consistent implementation, each shift will have a designated ‘Autism Champion’.

Meanwhile, Dubai Duty Free will support the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo as a strategic partner. This event is the region's premier trade; professional and consumer event dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities. It aims to provide a single platform for the entire business and civil community in the Middle East, their families and caregivers, governments and leading international technology vendors.

Through its own Dubai Duty Free Foundation, the airport retailer is committed to empowering people of determination and for many years have championed inclusive initiatives that help them integrate into society and increase their role in the community.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.