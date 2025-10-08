Dubai Duty Free recently participated in the AccessAbilities Expo 2025, where it debuted its first-ever dedicated exhibition stand, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity, accessibility and enhanced customer experience for all.

The 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo, which was held from 6th – 8th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest event of its kind in the MENA and South Asia regions, aimed at empowering People of Determination through a comprehensive range of assistive technologies, services and innovations.

Dubai Duty Free’s expanded presence at this year’s expo comes shortly after being recognised as the world’s first Autism Certified airport retailer by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Commenting on the event, Mona Al Ali, Senior Vice President – Human Resources said,” Dubai Duty Free is delighted to be part of AccessAbilities Expo and is proud to take a more active role in this year’s edition. The activation of our dedicated exhibition stand is not just a display but a reflection of the values we hold and the real steps we’re taking to build a more inclusive experience for all our customers and employees.”

The well-received exhibition stand highlights Dubai Duty Free’s growing inclusion initiatives, featuring an interactive display on seven impactful efforts. A key achievement is its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ , underscoring its commitment to serving travellers with autism.

Other initiatives featured at the exhibition included Dubai Duty Free staff wearing sunflower pins - a globally recognised symbol for supporting individuals with hidden disabilities – and the participation of Dubai Duty Free supervisors who completed specialised training to better serve diverse customer needs with empathy and awareness. Dubai Duty Free also showcased modern payment options like self-checkout counters and mobile POS devices, both of which were available for visitors to experience at the stand. Lastly, the company highlighted its community engagement efforts with organisations supporting People of Determination, including hosting special clinics during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

For added fun and engagement, the booth featured a Teddy Bear Vending Machine, visitors who answered three quiz questions correctly could win a DDF teddy bear. Guests were also able to capture memories at the interactive selfie booth, with instant digital downloads available via QR code.

The exhibition stand welcomed over 1,500 visitors during the three-day event and received highly positive feedback. Visitors praised Dubai Duty Free’s welcoming staff, clear messaging, and strong commitment to inclusion and innovation.

