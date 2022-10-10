We were delighted to welcome 80 members for the third OMA Emirates Monthly Medal of this calendar year. A huge thank you to all those who turned out to make the event, as warmer weather begins to arrive here at Dubai Creek.

As ever we would like to thank our fantastic sponsors OMA Emirates for their continued support in 2022 for our Monthly Medal Championship.

Now for the results...

With a very solid round, Yujung Seo claims the title for October with an excellent score of 64 (-7).

The Creek once again held it’s own against our best players, with The Best Gross score being a 1 under par 70 from Max Burrow, beating Miki Mirza by 1 shot.

In the Men's Division A with a score of 69 (-2) Chris Davis emerges a winner, narrowly beating Saeed Malik by one shot 70 (-1).

Jeehon Park came through victorious in the Men’s Division B, with a fantastic round of 66 (-5), enough to beat Mike Estafanous who was 3 shots further back.

Finally, in our Ladies Division, Glory Xavier shot a great score of 69 (-2) to top the leaderboard.

There were four nearest the pin prizes on the course, and these were won by Wenji Li on the 5th, Tejan Fadlu -Deen on the 8th, Imran Qayyum on the 14th and Harry Chandler on the 16th. All of our on-course prizes are sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai, and we would like to thank them for their generous support!

Congratulations to all of our winners!

After the prize giving, Assistant Golf Services Manager, Thomas Hall said, “Congratulations to Yujung and to all of our winners today! Thank you again to our Sponsors OMA Emirates and Christie’s for their continued support in 2022 and we look forward to seeing you all again next month.”

-Ends-

About Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is the premier golf resort in the Middle East located in the heart of Dubai. The resort incorporates an 18 hole championship golf course, voted one of the world’s ‘Top 100 Must-Play Golf Courses’, a 9 hole Par 3 course, golf academy, six restaurants and bars, gymnasium, tropical swimming pool, the 225-bedroom Park Hyatt Dubai, 92 residential executive villas and a 121-berth marina.