Dubai, UAE – Dubai Covent Garden Market, the leading outdoor market operator in the region, today announced the official launch of Happening at the Harbour in Dubai.

Located in the easily accessible Dubai Harbour, Happening at the Harbour is the new go-to place to be for visitors and residents alike. From the 29th of November 2023 until the 28th of March 2024, the Harbour will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment for the whole family. The opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm, and Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Brace yourself for an event that combines the best of unique local retail, entertainment, and mouth-watering food and beverage options, with some of the best views in town.

The event features different themes every month and kicks off with a Winter Wonderland where visitors can:

Explore the 60 retail outlets by vendors and small homegrown brands such as The Golden Hour, Be Bo Clo, Melanie Gissing, Gipsy Soul & Desert Totes, and many more.



Enjoy a coffee, snack, or bite to eat from a wide variety of F&B vendors

Enjoy live entertainment.



Indulge their children on a ride or drop them off in the craft corner, whilst they browse the retail offering.



Have their picture taken with Santa.



Take advantage of the great photo opportunities and Instaworthy backdrops.



The food trucks and carts include culinary delights from Café Divino, The Potato Hub, Drip Burger, Mamma Italia, Taco Taco, TCHOPETAYAMO, Tropicana, Froza, Coffee Matters, Emm Daniel, Frosty Bro, and Pancake & Waffle House. Visitors can also enjoy snacks from IQUENCHER, Gelato Divino, Jeff Café, and Pop Culture.

Roslynne Bourguignon, Founder and Managing Partner of Covent Garden Market Dubai, said:

“We are thrilled to launch Happening at the Harbour as a new addition to Dubai’s winter festivals. Our outdoor markets are curated to create immersive shopping experiences for all visitors, bringing fun and vibrancy to Dubai’s retail scene. We believe in the power of shared experiences and design our markets to be more than just shopping destinations. They foster a sense of community for homegrown brands and become lively hubs of cultural exchange and celebration. Live performances and family-friendly activities add an extra layer of excitement to the market experience.”

For more information about Happening at the Harbour, please visit the website: www.happeningattheharbour.com

