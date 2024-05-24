The centres handled 1,237 complaints in the first quarter of the year, including retail stores and car dealerships

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has continued to open more customer happiness centres at different locations within various sectors in the emirate, with the aim of handling complaints efficiently and quickly. DCCPFT established more than 15 centres in 2023 with plans to set up over 15 centres in 2024 as well.

The Corporation provides workshops and training courses for employees, sharing methods for handling and managing customer complaints, and highlighting the significance of clearly placing the consumer protection logo and contact details for submitting complaints in places frequented by shoppers.

Ahmad Ali Moussa, Director of the Consumer Protection Department, said: “We are committed to creating an environment that fosters fair trade and legitimate competition, while also facilitating economic stability through the protection of consumer rights and business interests. This approach enhances competitiveness within the business sector, and our endeavours align with the ambitious vision of Dubai’s wise leadership and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. Guided by this, our focus remains on ensuring consumer satisfaction by providing access to high-quality services.”

Underscoring DCCPFT’s dedication to spreading awareness among merchants and consumers, particularly during periods of heightened demand, Moussa emphasised the importance of impartially handling complaints and identifying suitable resolutions. These actions align with the Corporation’s objectives of promoting justice, transparency, fair competition and supporting market mechanisms.

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at Union Coop, added: “Establishing consumer happiness centres at Union Coop helps promote economic stability in the emirate and protects consumer and supplier rights. This initiative fortifies confidence in the emirate and the business by promptly addressing consumer complaints and suggestions, thereby enhancing operations, raising awareness and ensuring markets remain free from inappropriate trade practices.”

"We are dedicated to providing the best customer service and this is key to our continued business success. We are excited to collaborate with DCCPFT to provide unique services and ensure exceptional experiences through the customer happiness centres. This focus on both consumer protection and improved service fosters higher satisfaction, customer loyalty, and ultimately, stronger retailer-customer relationships.” said Ali Chahine – Director of Customer Experience at Alshaya Group, on the new collaboration.

Manisha Singh, Senior Manager Customer Care at Sharaf DG, highlighted that the happiness centres have proven to be a powerful customer-centric approach, enhancing the customer experience. By prioritising customer satisfaction, these centres have become instrumental in fostering effective communication channels between businesses and consumers. She added that this is evident in DET’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences, contributing to a growing retail environment in Dubai.

Additionally, Ahmed Al-Jamri, General Manager of Legal Affairs and Corporate Relations at Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: "Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority, aligned with our wise leadership's vision and our business’s objectives. We're thrilled to partner with DCCPFT to ensure exceptional services through effective communication channels, including customer happiness centres. We are committed to establishing these centres in more locations across Dubai and we aim to exceed expectations by delivering seamless customer service."

In 2023 , the DCCPFT successfully established customer happiness centres within many organisations, including Gargash Motors, Al Habtoor Motors, Union Coop, Aswaaq, Emirates Foundation, and LuLu Hypermarket. This year, the Corporation plans to open more centres within other spheres of business, including automotive dealerships, electronics stores, and sales outlets.

Following on from the implementation of a new complaint filing system, the centres handled 1,237 complaints in the first quarter, including retail stores and car dealerships.

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT) is a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). DCCPFT seeks to create a conducive environment for fair trade and competition, drive economic stability by ensuring consumer and business protection and enhance the competitiveness of the business sector by curbing practices that negatively impact the market. It also ensures that new regulations are implemented in a business-friendly manner; promotes justice, transparency and fair competition; and supports the optimal functioning of the market for enterprises.

DCCPFT is also tasked with developing plans and policies related to fair trade and competitiveness and protection of consumer rights. The Corporation develops programmes and initiatives aligned with DET’s strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to protect intellectual property rights, review and resolve complaints filed by commercial establishments and consumers and organise awareness campaigns to promote consumer rights, fair trade and competition.