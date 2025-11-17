Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has organised a roundtable discussion in New York with the participation of 17 officials from chambers and trade promotion bodies representing U.S. states. The session was aimed at supporting the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and the United States.

The roundtable was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which took place in New York recently. Participants included His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The session explored opportunities to enhance collaboration between Dubai Chambers and U.S. chambers and trade organisations, while highlighting key shared opportunities for companies and investors in both markets.

The roundtable addressed ways to strengthen competitiveness and advance economic cooperation amid a rapidly evolving global landscape. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration within the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), as well as exploring avenues to support innovation, expand trade links, and unlock new prospects for growth in priority sectors including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and digital trade.

Participants were introduced to the strengths of Dubai’s dynamic business environment and how it fosters innovation and investment. Discussions underlined the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics, and future technologies, supported by world-class infrastructure and agile regulations that continue to attract companies, talent, and capital from around the world. The session also explored Dubai’s forward-looking approach to anticipating global economic shifts and implementing policies that advance digital transformation and sustainability, positioning it as a key partner for the United States in shaping deeper economic cooperation built on knowledge and advanced technology.

Attendees reviewed the strong growth in trade and investment flows between Dubai and the United States and discussed ways to capitalise on major capital inflows and strategic partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy, and infrastructure to accelerate the expansion of priority sectors. The roundtable also examined opportunities to work together to strengthen supply chain resilience and support industrial partnerships, alongside initiatives to advance workforce development and enhance talent mobility.

The roundtable provided a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise and best practices and to explore ways of building sustainable partnerships that support long-term economic growth. Participants explored the practical frameworks needed to design joint initiatives and programmes that enhance trade and investment exchange, while creating a supportive environment for U.S. companies and their counterparts in Dubai to capture emerging opportunities, particularly amid the growing momentum in economic relations between Dubai and the United States.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.