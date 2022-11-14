Lootah: We are joining forces with the Community Development Authority in Dubai to expand the role of CSR in the business community.

Julfar: The joint work will enhance spreading the culture of social responsibility and directing the efforts of corporate initiatives in the right direction

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chambers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Community Development Authority (CDA), which will see the two entities share knowledge and align efforts in the area of corporate social responsibility, in addition to mobilising private sector companies to boost their social impact.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Ahmad Abdul Kareem Jalfar, Director General of Community Development Authority (CDA).

The agreement aims to involve the business community to play a bigger role in CSR efforts that meet the needs of society and support sustainable social development.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah noted that the agreement supports Dubai Chambers' commitment to coordinating efforts in promoting a culture of CSR within Dubai’s business community in line with the vision of our wise leadership to drive the emirate’s sustainable development.

He stressed the importance of integrating social responsibility as part of corporate strategies and cultures, adding Dubai Chambers continues to raise awareness of the business benefits of CSR, as well as best practices in this area.

H.E. Ahmad Abdul Kareem Jalfar said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Dubai Chambers to consolidate a culture of social responsibility among private sector institutions operating in the emirate and to develop regulatory frameworks that facilitate the contribution of these companies to support the wheel of sustainable development in Dubai. We expect this cooperation to enhance spreading the culture of social responsibility and directing the efforts of companies’ initiatives in the right direction that is in the interest of the members of community.

Collaborating with the Dubai Chambers allows us to reach a large and important sector of Dubai community key players in sustainability, and increasing the awareness of CDA services and programs, such as Dubai Volunteer Program, in which success development are strongly linked to partnership with voluntary bodies”, he added.

The MoU identified several areas of cooperation between Dubai Chambers and the CDA, including exchange of experiences in the field of social responsibility, encouraging continuous learning, and proposing solutions to current and future challenges, CDA support to corporate volunteering initiatives led by Dubai Chambers, in addition to proposing joint awareness plans and programs to strengthen the role of companies in promoting CSR.

