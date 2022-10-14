The Chamber recorded 10.7% year-over-year growth in the number of electronic services processed in the first 9 months of 2022.

Al Hattawi: Growing momentum behind digital services reflects the added value that digital services provide to the business community in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, is showcasing new digital initiatives and projects in the pipeline that are designed to enhance its services, improve ease of doing business and foster the adoption of innovative technologies within the business community.

At the Dubai Government pavilion, the Chamber’s stand featured practical information about the 50 services that the Chambers offers the business community in Dubai, which include membership, certificates of origin, attestation, research, reports and studies, mediation, credit rating reports and mediation, well as other valuable resources which can be accessed through digital channels.

Saif Al Hattawi, Executive Director of Digital and Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said that digital transformation remains a key focus of the Chamber’s strategy as 100% of its core services are now offered through digital channels, which have made processes more efficient and convenient.

Despite its progress on the digital transformation front, he noted that the Chamber continues to explore new ways to leverage and utilise advanced technologies to enhance economic competitiveness in Dubai and cement the emirate’s position as a global smart city and business hub.

The Chamber recorded a 10.7% year-over-year increase in the number of e-services processed in the first 9 months of 2022 as a total of 573,880 e-transactions were registered during the period, Al Hattawi revealed, adding that the figures reflect the added value that digital services provide to the business community in Dubai.