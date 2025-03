23,204 new companies in real estate, renting, and business services sector, representing annual growth of 8.4%.

8.3% growth in new companies in financial intermediation sector.

Dubai, UAE – A recent analysis conducted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 29,000 new companies operating in the trading and services sector joined the chamber during 2024. This significant growth reflects the sector’s pivotal role in Dubai’s economic diversification.

The construction sector also witnessed substantial growth in memberships, with 7,434 new companies joining the chamber in 2024, representing an increase of 33% compared to 2023.

A total of 23,204 new companies operating in the real estate, renting, and business services sector joined the chamber last year, reflecting annual growth of 8.4%, while 5,901 new companies in the transport, storage, and communication sector joined the chamber, an increase of 8.3% over 2023’s figure.

The financial intermediation sector also expanded, with 1,830 new companies joining the chamber, representing growth of 8.3%.

A total of 70,500 new companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2024, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global investment hub that offers exceptional competitive advantages for businesses worldwide.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry

www.youtube.com/dubaichambertv

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com