Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently organised a webinar that examined several case studies and best practices in maintaining energy and water efficiency in green buildings.

The webinar, hosted by the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Task Force on Green Buildings, was joined by 100 participants from the business community representing various economic sectors. Sessions during the webinar addressed the status and investments in renewable energy globally and locally, while discussions shed the light on a few examples of sustainable and green buildings in the UAE.

Jennifer Ifeanyi-Okoro, Programme Officer – Technical Advisory Services at International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) presented the sustainability measures at IRENA’s headquarters building at Abu Dhabi which is one of the most sustainable buildings in the UAE. In her presentation, Jennifer discussed the current status of renewable energy globally and locally and renewable energy investments.

Samuel Njoroge, Cluster Quality Assurance Manager at JA Resorts & Hotels discussed the various energy and water efficiency measures that are currently implemented at the facilities of JA Resorts & Hotels. Samuel highlighted that JA Resorts & Hotels believes that it is very important to reduce its carbon emissions as well as its energy and water consumption and continuously aims to improve its current sustainability practices.

Saoud Al Dosari, Manager – Operations & Maintenance at Empower explained the improvisation and operational approach implemented by Empower in its plants to ensure energy and water efficiency. Saoud stressed the importance of adopting innovative measures in operating plants to ensure achieving the optimum reduction in energy and water consumption.

For his part, Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, noted that the webinar raised awareness among businesses about the importance and benefits of enhancing energy and water efficiency in green buildings.

Dr. Rettab said Dubai Chamber of Commerce is a leading example of an organisation that integrated sustainability into every feature and aspects of its LEED Platinum certified headquarters – one of the region’s most efficient buildings, which is a source of inspiration for the rest of the business community.

He added that the webinar provided an ideal platform for the Chamber and members of the task force to share knowledge and experiences in this area and guide companies that are keen to adopt energy efficient systems and practices and make sustainability a key part of their corporate culture.

Set up in 2004, the Centre for Responsible Business plays a very critical role in guiding businesses in becoming more aware of the business, social and environmental value of sustainable practices and putting in place such practices.