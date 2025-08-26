Cyber Gear is one of the first companies to receive the Dubai AI Seal in recognition of its development prowess for AI Agents and AI-Powered industry solutions. This government-issued recognition positions Cyber Gear among a select group of trusted AI providers actively shaping the future of Dubai’s digital economy.

Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence is a cross-government initiative with the mandate of speeding up AI adoption in all Dubai government. Operated by the Dubai Future Foundation, it serves as Dubai government’s centre of excellence. With world-first initiatives such as the Dubai AI Seal, it ensures the delivery of value from AI for Dubai’s government, businesses and society.

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, “We are proud to receive the Dubai AI Seal, awarded through a pioneering government-backed AI certification program. We were also the first web development back in 1996 to offer UAE based government and private sector organisations advanced digital solutions. Our ‘The Blue Whale AI Academy’ has enrolled hundreds of students who are learning AI applications in various industries’. We are fortunate to be based in Dubai where the government is powering the AI revolution. Through the Smart Dubai Ethical AI Toolkit and Generative AI guide, Dubai sets foundational guidelines to ensure responsible AI deployment.”

Dubai Future Foundation oversees strategic planning and implementation of AI programs, aligning them with the D33 Economic Agenda for digital transformation.

Dubai is strategically crafting a comprehensive AI ecosystem from infrastructure to education, governance, ethics, and language inclusion. Through programs like One Million Prompters and the AI Academy, talent is being fostered. Advanced technologies are seamlessly integrated into daily services via AI-Labs, smart governance tools, and RTA’s AI projects. The city also supports deep-tech innovation, legislative AI tools, and regional language inclusion, positioning Dubai as a global leader in AI transformation.