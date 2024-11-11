Dubai Cares and ALEC have joined forces to uplift an underprivileged community in Nepal by fully sponsoring operations of a 90-student co-ed primary school in the country’s Western region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – After successfully supporting Dubai Cares’ initiative to revamp the classroom and playground facilities at the National Charity School for Girls and Boys in Ajman last year, ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC) today extended its partnership with the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation. By signing a new three-year agreement for Dubai Cares’ ‘Volunteer Emirates’ initiative, ALEC commits an additional AED 600,000 towards enhancing the learning environment at 3 UAE-based non-profit schools by 2026, bringing its total contribution to AED 800,000 and a total of four schools in the UAE.

As part of this extended partnership, ALEC supported the refurbishment of the National Charity School Primary in Dubai, where 130 volunteers came together on November 9 to assemble classroom desks, relocate new school furniture, equip the teachers’ lounge with new desks, chairs and cabinets, as well as set up a new sensory room for the students of determination with sensory and educational tools and paint educational murals across the school walls. This collaborative effort aims to give the National Charity School Primary in Dubai a facelift, creating a learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. The enhancements will not only improve the school’s overall learning environment, but also establish a nurturing space where students can truly flourish.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030. ALEC is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact initiative that fosters responsible corporate citizenship and promotes universal social and environmental principles to address the challenges of globalisation.

“As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, ALEC’s values resonate deeply with those of Dubai Cares, making our partnership especially impactful,” said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares.

“Our collaboration this year at the National Charity School Primary in Dubai is a testament to what we can accomplish together. ALEC’s support has led to meaningful enhancements, from providing high-quality desks and educational tools to adding vibrant murals that bring life to the school’s spaces and setting up a sensory room for the students of determination. These improvements create a supportive and inclusive learning environment where students feel encouraged and empowered to reach their full potential. We extend our heartfelt thanks to ALEC for their ongoing commitment and to each volunteer who contributed their time and effort to make this initiative a success,” Alshehhi added.

In addition, ALEC has committed AED 186,000 to Dubai Cares’ ‘Adopt a School’ initiative. Over a nearly three-year period, Dubai Cares will utilise the funds to construct a three-classroom school at a village in the Western Region of Nepal, and then offer quality primary education to 90 girls and boys from underprivileged backgrounds. Additionally, this programme will include adult education and literacy classes, benefitting 40 adults from the local community.

“Equitability, and the opportunity for continuous development are values we proudly champion in our own workforce at ALEC, and our support of the incredible initiatives by Dubai Cares are an extension of this commitment to the wider community. I thank Dubai Cares for giving us the opportunity and look forward to seeing our partnership flourish as together, we drive impactful change and benefits to communities,” said John Deeb, CFO & COO at ALEC.

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction and related businesses group operating in the GCC and Africa. The company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae