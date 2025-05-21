H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “We are committed to empowering the German business community to capitalise on the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), particularly in areas such as advanced industry, digital transformation, clean energy, and trade.” “Germany ranks 15th among Dubai’s largest global trading partners.” “The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Germany reached AED 39.7 billion in 2024, achieving year-over-year growth of 8%.” “The number of new German companies that joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce grew by 64% in 2024.”

25 speakers took part in 13 panel discussions highlighting Dubai’s competitive advantages for German investors.

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Business Forum – Germany concluded today in Hamburg with the participation of 240 prominent German business leaders and investors, together with representatives from government entities and private sector companies from Dubai. The event served as a vital platform for German businesses to explore emerging opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) in Dubai’s future-facing economy.

Held under the theme “Innovate, Invest, Integrate: Forging a New Path for Dubai-German Economic Synergy,” the forum was organised by Dubai Chambers in collaboration with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce as Strategic Partner, together with the Hamburg Representative Office Dubai and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) as Supporting Partners. The event aims to attract German companies to Dubai and support German investors in capitalising on regional and global growth opportunities. The event featured 25 speakers across 13 in-depth panel discussions exploring ways to enhance ties between the business communities in Dubai and Germany.

The sessions highlighted the vast potential of Dubai’s economy, as well as the emirate’s numerous competitive advantages and supportive and innovation-driven business ecosystem. Attendees learned more about how Dubai’s strategic strengths are creating new investment opportunities for German and international businesses, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a key commercial hub for accessing regional and global markets.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

During his opening remarks, His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated: “The strong relationship between Dubai and Germany is built on a shared commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. Trade and logistics continue to form the backbone of our economic ties. Germany currently ranks 15th among Dubai’s top global trading partners, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching AED 39.7 billion in 2024 – an increase of 8% year-on-year.”

His Excellency continued: “The number of new German companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce grew by 64% in 2024, reflecting growing confidence among German businesses and investors in Dubai’s position as a global hub for commerce. By the end of Q1 2025, the total number of active member companies from Germany had reached 2,719.”

His Excellency added: “The Dubai Business Forum – Germany serves as a strategic platform to advance trade and investment relations, paving the way for high-impact opportunities across future-facing sectors of the economy. We are committed to empowering the German business community to capitalise on the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), particularly in areas such as advanced industry, digital transformation, clean energy, and trade.”

Expanding Investment Collaboration

Dubai Chambers organised a series of bilateral meetings between the Dubai delegation, which included representatives from government bodies, institutions, and private sector companies, and German business leaders and investors attending the forum. The meetings explored avenues for collaboration, fostered knowledge exchange, and enabled the development of innovative partnership models to support sustainable economic growth and global market expansion.

Unlocking Bilateral Investment Opportunities

One of the panel sessions during the forum focused on the future of bilateral investment opportunities between Dubai and Germany. Discussions explored how Dubai’s progressive regulatory framework, tax advantages, and investment-driven incentives are fostering cross-border transactions and business growth between the UAE and Europe. Speakers highlighted accelerating momentum in mergers and acquisitions and private investment activity, with strategic partnerships driving expansion across high-growth sectors. The session also examined Dubai’s appeal for multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals, as well as the trends shaping the future of UAE-German business collaboration.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, participated in a session that explored Dubai’s value proposition and the numerous competitive advantages the emirate offers for German companies across diverse sectors. His Excellency emphasised the roles of the chamber’s initiatives and public-private collaboration in driving mutual interests.

A Hub for Startups and Innovation

Another session examined Dubai’s growing appeal among venture capital firms and high-growth startups from Europe. The discussion focused on Dubai’s evolution into a global startup powerhouse, driven by government-backed incentives, funding programmes, and its innovative regulatory sandbox approach. The emirate is continuing to attract entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world, accelerating innovation across sectors including fintech, healthtech, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.

A Gateway for German Industrial Growth

A dedicated session explored Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway to global growth for German industries. Speakers highlighted the strong synergies between Germany’s globally recognised expertise in engineering, precision manufacturing, and industrial innovation, and the new wave of investment opportunities emerging from Dubai’s D33 Agenda, which is focused on advancing growth, innovation, and sustainability. The emirate’s advanced infrastructure, world-class logistics capabilities, and seamless connectivity to global supply chains, combined with its strong potential in green hydrogen, solar energy, and sustainability-focused projects, position Dubai as a significant partner for industrial collaboration.

Pioneering the Future of Tech & Investment

A dedicated session examined the future of technology and joint investments between Dubai and Germany. Discussions focused on Dubai’s emergence as a global hub for AI, Web3, and digital assets, and how government-backed R&D funding is creating opportunities for German deep-tech startups in fields such as biotech, life sciences, and AI. Speakers also highlighted Dubai’s appeal to companies in fintech, healthtech, and smart mobility, underpinned by a strong innovation ecosystem and a robust framework for intellectual property protection.

Driving Digital Transformation

Another session brought together leading economists and corporate executives to explore the key sectors driving foreign direct investment into Dubai, including real estate, tourism, e-commerce, and financial markets. Speakers highlighted how Dubai’s financial market reforms and capital market incentives are enhancing access to capital and creating high-growth opportunities. The discussion also addressed the impact of digital trade and the experience economy on global commerce, and how businesses can leverage Dubai’s strategic position to scale internationally.

