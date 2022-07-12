Dubai, United Arab Emirates: It’s time for Pickl fans to stand up and rejoice as the cult-favorite burger brand has officially opened up yet another store, making it its 9th location! Located in the trendy Dubai shopping destination, City Walk, where the brand previously housed a concept store called ‘An/Other by Pickl’. Any visitors who find themselves strolling by the popular area should keep their eyes peeled for the iconic, bright, bold, neon pink logo, which once switched on, ‘signaled’ the official launch this weekend.

We know what you are thinking - “weren't they already there?” Fair point, the Pickl concept store “An/Other by Pickl'' has indeed been there for the past 12 months, giving guests a walk through the history of burgers. However, after much success, Pickl decided to heed the demands and buckle under the weight of immense popularity, by providing the City Walk crowd a proper, full-service Pickl experience. This means a fully-functional Pickl restaurant including all the normal Pickl specials. As one door opens, another closes and so the concept store is now permanently shut as the new restaurant has been built up.

This newly-launched location features an extensive corner unit and a glazed facade that will allow natural light to enter the space at all times. The store also incorporates a double-height ceiling and Pickl’s signature raw finish on the walls, oozing cool in every space. It seats 30 people indoors and 32 outdoors, and as always, has a dedicated area for the Deliveroo riders to relax and get hydrated while waiting to receive the legends at home’s orders. The store will also house Pickl’s new test kitchen, which will allow the brand’s kitchen geniuses to get to work on the latest creative specials. In the test kitchen and training hub, the Pickl team will also be hard at work training the next set of legends who’ll be joining the team, as well as hosting cool events and filming exciting new things.

The menu will offer the brand’s signature dishes while also hosting some of the most recent specials, launched in the other venues, which include the Big Bad John, The Sloppy Owen, and Ellen - but who knows what the team will dream up next?

The City Walk Pickl restaurant can be found in Building 5, City Walk - Dubai and is open on Sunday-Thursday from 11am-2am, and on Friday-Saturday, from 11am-4am.

Pickl launched in JLT in 2019 and has since expanded across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Pickl has steadily racked up its legendary fanbase thanks to its memorable, fresh, fast, food and famous shakes.

