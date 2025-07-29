Yango Group, a Dubai-based tech company operating in over 30 countries, has opened a new African regional office in Abidjan. The hub will coordinate the company’s growing operations across the continent and marks a new chapter in Yango’s long-term commitment to Africa. With around 200 employees already on the ground, the company plans to scale its local capabilities in the coming year.

Yango first launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018, making Africa its starting point. Since then, the company has expanded into 16 countries across the continent, building a diverse portfolio of digital services. With Abidjan now serving as its continental headquarters, Yango Group is deepening its regional presence and accelerating innovation tailored to local realities.

“This new regional office in Abidjan is a new chapter in our journey across Africa. Our strategy is to build digital ecosystems that empower countries from within — using global technologies, but always rooted in local realities,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group. “Africa was where our journey started — and today, we are investing in the future by making Abidjan home to our largest office in Africa — and the center of our strategy for the continent.”

Building digital ecosystems across Africa

Yango Group’s strategy is centered on building inclusive, locally adapted digital ecosystems that go far beyond individual services. By combining its global technologies with a hyperlocal approach, the company aims to support the continent’s digital transformation.

Across Africa, Yango already offers a broad portfolio of services — from ride-hailing and food delivery to navigation, e-commerce, and digital payments — all integrated into a single Super App. These services help unlock economic opportunity for drivers, couriers, small businesses, and users alike.

As Yango Group expands, it plans to scale this model to new countries, creating platforms that reflect local needs and strengthen entire value chains. Yango also plans to roll out more tailored solutions for businesses across the region, helping them grow and scale through technology.

Yango Fellowship to be extended to pan-African level

As part of its long-term strategy to support digital transformation in Africa and beyond, Yango is scaling up its investment in local talent — a key enabler of sustainable tech adoption and innovation across the continent. The company is now taking the next step by expanding the Yango Fellowship to a pan-African level, aiming to equip hundreds of thousands of young talents with future-oriented digital skills across its African markets. Already active in Côte d’Ivoire, the program will establish Abidjan as its regional coordination and training center for the continent.

“Our mission goes beyond providing digital services,” said Daniil Shuleyko. “By investing in talent and skills, especially among young people, we’re helping build the foundation for long-term innovation and self-sustaining digital ecosystems across Africa. With programs like the Yango Fellowship, we want to empower the next generation of African tech leaders.”

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit www.yango.com.