Reputation House, one of the leading reputation management agencies in the Middle East, has been recognized at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for Business. As one of only seven companies from the region to be honored as the Gold Globee Awardee this year, Reputation House has once again demonstrated its position as an industry leader.

The company earned the Customer Insights Achievement (Use of AI) award for its innovative approach and successful application of artificial intelligence in generating deep customer insights. This achievement was recognized by an international panel of 112 expert judges from various industries.

‘We are incredibly proud to receive this award and deeply grateful to the Globee Awards for acknowledging our contributions to reputation management through AI technology. This is another significant milestone for our team, confirming our commitment to creating revolutionary solutions for our clients. I extend my deepest gratitude to every team member and partner for their invaluable support. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and driving innovation,‘ said Reputation House CEO Dima Raketa.

The recognition from Globee Awards highlights Reputation House’s dedication to continuous innovation and technological advancements, solidifying its presence not only regionally but also globally.

This is the second major recognition for the company in the U.S. market. Earlier, Reputation House won the American Business Awards (Stevie Awards) in the category of Best Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Reputation House is well-known for its innovative use of AI and digital tools, making it a leading company on the online reputation market. The company specializes in providing businesses and individuals with solutions to protect, enhance, and manage their digital reputations. Its services include advanced organization reputation management, digital PR, SERM, and analytics, providing a comprehensive, one-stop solution for clients looking to maintain a strong online presence. With a proven track record of success, Reputation House has become a trusted partner for clients across a range of industries not only in the UAE but globally.

To learn more about Reputation House, visit: www.reputation.house

