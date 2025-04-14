Dubai-based international financial advisory and wealth management firm Hoxton Wealth has achieved the latest milestone in its continuing growth by registering more than $3 billion in Assets Under Management.

The firm continues to grow across all key markets, offering advisory solutions tailored to individuals and families. With on-the-ground teams spanning multiple jurisdictions, Hoxton Wealth is working with more than 7000 clients worldwide, help them navigate complex financial landscapes to achieve long-term wealth and financial stability.

“This milestone is more than a number,” says Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth. “It reflects the strength of our client relationships, the calibre of our advisory teams, and our ability to deliver a consistent, high-quality service in a fast-changing world. We’re incredibly proud to have earned this level of trust, and we remain focused on helping our clients meet their financial goals with confidence and clarity.”

Founded on a commitment to personalised, transparent, and forward-thinking financial planning, the $3 billion AUM benchmark signifies not only the firm’s robust financial performance but also its strategic direction, investing in technology, regulatory excellence, and a bespoke client service.

With an expanding international footprint, Hoxton Wealth continues to attract clients seeking independent, expert-led advice across areas such as investment management, retirement planning, tax optimisation, and cross-border wealth solutions.

“As global markets evolve, I am confident we will build on this momentum,” adds Ball, “with a focus on innovation, technology, and client-centricity.”

Founded in April 2018 by Chris Ball, Hoxton Wealth has expanded to a global network with offices in Dubai, the UK, the USA, Australia, and beyond. The firm employs almost 300 people.