DUBAI, UAE – Dubai Airshow 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will propel Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) into the global spotlight, uniting industry pioneers, disruptors, and policymakers for its largest and most diverse AAM showcase yet.

From 17–21 November 2025, Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow site, will become a launchpad for the aircraft, infrastructure, and regulations set to redefine travel – in the city preparing to debut electric flying taxi services as early as next year. Dubai Airshow 2025 will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from around the world, over 200 aircraft on display, and 12 conference tracks with more than 350 expert speakers.

With the UAE on track to reach this industry milestone, the 2025 AAM programme will match that momentum. In line with the accelerating focus, expect exciting aircraft reveals, breakthrough technologies and policy updates, alongside an agenda of insightful keynotes, panel debates and purposeful networking designed to accelerate progress to commercial reality.

Set to be one of the most talked-about experiences of the week, the AAM Pavilion will be a stand-out hub for innovation, showcasing full-scale eVTOLs and drones that could – quite literally – take flight beyond the exhibition floor. Combined with headline-making announcements and a global audience of decision-makers, it promises to be a focal point for driving the next era of mobility.

On the Aviation Mobility Stage – supported by Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, Inventechs and more – the conversation will be led by those shaping the future of flight. Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation will unveil their latest aircraft developments and market strategies, while exhibitors Autocraft, Eanan, and WeFly showcase the innovations driving their next phase of growth.

Anthony Khoury, General Manager – UAE at Joby Aviation, comments: "The Dubai Airshow's focus on Advanced Air Mobility is a testament to the UAE’s leadership in a new era of flight. The energy and ambition here perfectly align with the global movement to bring quiet, clean, and fast air travel to communities worldwide. We are proud to be exhibiting at this year's airshow, where we will showcase the progress we're making toward making this a reality."

Waleed Alblooshi, Director of Corporate Communications at K2, comments: “At Dubai Airshow, we are proud to showcase our eVTOL innovation through Autocraft, a UAE subsidiary brand under K2 based in Abu Dhabi. This platform is a vital opportunity to demonstrate how advanced air mobility can transform the way we connect our cities, enhance efficiency, and support the UAE’s sustainability and innovation goals. Beyond unveiling our eVTOL model, we are creating a unique Advanced Air Mobility experience at our booth — where visitors can step into a first-class lounge–style vertiport and experience the future of travel. Looking ahead, we are committed to mass-producing our eVTOLs in Abu Dhabi, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced aviation manufacturing. By building these aircraft at scale locally, we will create new industries, transfer knowledge, and inspire the next generation of Emirati talent to lead the skies of tomorrow. Dubai Airshow is more than an exhibition — it is a global stage for the nation’s vision in aviation.”

Dubai Airshow will also witness participation from first-time AAM exhibitors, reinforcing the rapid progress in infrastructure, regulation, and certification across the region and the wider industry. Making their debut, emerging players Sarla Aviation from India and TransFuture Aviation from China will also support the AAM conference programme. Their presence further represents the increasing number of companies entering and progressing in this sector.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, will open the programme with the nation’s roadmap for a connected, sustainable airspace. Joining the conversation, highlights include a CEO address from Adam Goldstein, Founder & CEO of Archer Aviation – State of the Industry: The Archer Vision – Making Air Mobility Real – and insights from JoeBen Bevirt, CEO of Joby Aviation, and Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), alongside other leaders driving AAM integration.

Skyports, will also be part of the AAM Pavillion, highlighting the importance that the right infrastructure places in driving a thriving AAM ecosystem. Damian Kysely, Head of EMEA at Skyports Infrastructure, comments: “The UAE has taken a leading stance on AAM, and as the world’s leading vertiport infrastructure developer Skyports sees strong value in exhibiting at Dubai Airshow. With our first commercial vertiport, adjacent to Dubai International Airport, well under construction, and with us close to breaking ground at three further vertiport sites across Dubai, this event provides the perfect platform to showcase our momentum and expertise, especially as we look to activate further vertiport projects across the UAE. Being a part of the AAM pavilion gives us a strong platform to show international delegates the vital importance of vertiport infrastructure within the wider AAM ecosystem, and the strength of our relationships with aircraft OEMs, proving why we’re the go-to vertiport infrastructure partner globally.”

For more information, visit www.dubaiairshow.aero

About Dubai Airshow 2025

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Airshow returns for its 19th edition at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site and will be held from 17-21 November 2025. Dubai Airshow is the largest and most successful airshow in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade.

The event will be held with the support of strategic partners Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and the UAE Space Agency, and organised by Informa Markets.