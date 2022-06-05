DUBAI, UAE: Dubai Airports is marking the World Environment Day by kicking off a new waste management initiative that will play an integral role delivering on its commitment to keep 60% of all waste from Dubai International (DXB) from entering landfills by the middle of 2023.

As part of the new programme, the operator has implemented an innovative food waste treatment plan which is expected to capture and compost more than 2,000 tonnes of food waste annually from food and beverage outlets, lounges and hotels across DXB terminals and concourses. Decomposing food waste in landfills results in the emission of methane gas which is 72 times more harmful to the environment than CO2.

The innovative new food waste plan was created in partnership with Dubai Airports’ waste management partner BEEAH Group, the Sharjah-based sustainability pioneer. It uses a special high-tech biodigester compost system installed in multiple locations across DXB that dramatically increases the speed at which food waste breaks down and becomes reusable compost and clean wastewater.

The DXB waste diversion strategy is designed to sustain a resilient waste management system that identifies the least economic, environmental, and social impact methods to capture, treat, reuse, or recycle all forms of waste. To date, the programme has already achieved greater than 40% reduction in waste, including a special initiative that captures 100% of all cooking oil used in airport F&B outlets and converts it to biodiesel fuel.

“Capturing and diverting all forms of waste from landfills is a strategically important component of our waste management programme. While airport operations contribute a very small percentage of the overall waste generated at DXB, we are working in close partnership with airlines, F&B facilities, and all other partners across the airport to make a unified commitment to achieving and surpassing our 60% waste reduction objective,” said Jamal Zaal, Vice President of Safety and Sustainability at Dubai Airports.

“BEEAH Group is committed to being Dubai Airports’ partner to create a range of innovative new programmes to capture and find a useful purpose for all forms of waste in the most practical and impactful ways possible. Deploying Power Knot technology across all DXB terminals and concourses is a great example of that innovation and will put us on the path to achieve our goal of eliminating food waste and achieving our waste diversion targets,” said Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, CEO Bee’ah Tandeef.

World Environment Day is led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. Held annually since 1974, it has grown into the largest global platform for environmental outreach. The campaign slogan for World Environment Day 2022, hosted by Sweden, is “Only One Earth” and is focused on living sustainably in harmony with nature.

-Ends-

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports is the operator of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB retained its position as the world’s number one airport by international passenger traffic for the 8th consecutive year with 29.1m passengers in 2021. (as reported by Airports Council International)

Some 70 international carriers currently connect DXB to 190 destinations across 90 countries.

Dubai Airports has launched several green initiatives since 2019. These include replacing of 150,000 conventional light bulbs across DXB's terminals and airfield with LED lights, replacement of ground service vehicles with electric and hybrid options, and the installation of a 15,000-panel solar array at DXB’s Terminal 2, the largest at any airport in the region.

DXB and DWC reached an important milestone on their journey towards neutrality by achieving Level 3 of the ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme in 2019.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mai Bakry

PR Manager – Seven Media