Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s busiest international airport, has completed the installation of more than 520 Hearing Loops across Dubai International (DXB). This significant milestone marks the world's largest deployment of the technology to enhance accessibility for travellers with hearing loss, including those using hearing aids or cochlear implants, and underscores DXB’s ambition to become the world’s most accessible and inclusive airport.

The loops have been integrated at key locations including check-in counters, immigration desks, boarding gates, and information desks across all three of DXB’s terminals. The system operates by allowing users to connect automatically by activating the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting on their device, with no pairing or additional equipment required.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “At Dubai Airports, we are committed to ensuring that every guest, regardless of ability, can navigate our terminals with ease, dignity, and confidence. The successful installation of over 520 Hearing Loops across DXB is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our oneDXB airport community, including all our strategic partners and airlines, whose unified effort is making our shared vision of a more seamless and accessible travel experience a reality for all."

The rollout was delivered in close collaboration with Dubai Airports’ partners from the oneDXB community, including Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, dnata, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Taxi Company, and Dubai Duty Free.

Aligned with Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which mandates inclusive access to public spaces and transport infrastructure, the installation was completed with minimal disruption to airport operations. To ensure a seamless experience, frontline employees also received dedicated training to support guests of determination.

With more than 1.5 billion people worldwide living with some degree of hearing loss, and that number expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050 according to the World Health Organisation, accessible communication systems are becoming essential in global transport hubs.

The Hearing Loops rollout is part of Dubai Airports’ long-term accessibility strategy aimed at improving access across DXB through both infrastructure enhancements and employee training. The strategy focuses on practical, guest-centred solutions that support a wide range of needs, ensuring every guest feels welcome and understood at every stage of their airport journey, from kerb to gate.

